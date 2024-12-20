Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Caps star Alex Ovechkin skated with his team again on Friday, this time without a non-contact jersey.

Head coach Spencer Carbery recently said Ovechkin is 'real close' to returning to the lineup.

"I'm not going to give a percentage or anything like that, but he's getting real close.," Carbery said after practice on Thursday. “Won’t play tomorrow and then we'll sort of see how the next 48 hours go and see if there's a potential of him playing in one of those, LA or Boston.”

Ovechkin was originally given a four-to-six week timeframe for his return after sustaining a fractured fibula injury on Nov. 18

The 6-foot-3 winger was on a tear prior to the injury, recording 15 goals and 25 points in 18 games and is 26 goals behind Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history.

Forward Lars Eller won't play Friday against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes due to an illness.

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews and goalie Joseph Woll missed practice on Friday, but both players are expected to dress against the Buffalo Sabres.

Matthews has 10 goals and 22 points in 23 games this season, having missed time due to an upper-body injury.

Woll has a 9-4-0 record on the season with a .918 save percentage and a 2.30 goals-against average.

Backup goalie Matt Murray was recalled from the minors on Friday.

Forward Sam Bennett is still a game-time decision for Friday's game against the St. Louis Blues. The 28-year-old missed Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Wild with the illness.

Bennett has 13 goals and 14 assists over 31 games this season.

Defenceman Simon Edvinsson will miss Friday's game against the visiting Canadiens and Saturday's game in Montreal.

The 21-year-old has three goals and 10 assists over 30 games this season with the Wings.

Cam Talbot will get the start in net on Friday.

Forward Justin Hryckowian and defenceman Lian Bichsel have been recalled from the AHL.

Forwards Travis Boyd and Devin Shore have been recalled from the minors.

Defenceman Emil Andrae was loaned to the AHL.