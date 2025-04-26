Ice Chips: Capitals' Thompson not at practice, no update on status

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Washington Capitals

Staring goalie Logan Thompson did not join his team for Saturday's optional skate in Montreal a day after being injured in a Game 3 loss to the Canadiens.

Head coach Spencer Carbery did not give an update on Thompson's injury following practice.

Thompson suffered the injury in the third period when teammate Dylan Strome crashed into him following a goal by the Habs.

The 28-year-old was helped off the ice and was unable to put much weight on his left leg.

Charlie Lindgren played the remainder of the game for the Caps.

Captain Aleksander Barkov took pregame warmups and was in the lineup for Saturday afternoon's Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning after being listed as a game-time decision earlier in the day.

Barkov left Thursday night's 2-0 win over the Bolts early after a hit to the head by forward Brandon Hagel. Hagel will miss Game 3 due to a suspension.

Midway through the third period, Hagel delivered a high hit to Barkov sending him into the board. Barkov did not have the puck at the time and Hagel appeared to leave his feet on the play. Hagel was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the play.

A 29-year-old native of Tampere, Finland, Barkov is in his 12th NHL season, all with the Panthers. He's recorded three assists through the first two games of the series that the Stanley Cup champions now lead 2-0.

Facing elimination on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Senators recalled a pair of defenceman prospects from the Canadian Hockey League, including Carter Yakemchuk of the WHL's Calgary Hitman and Tomas Hamara of the OHL's Brantford Bulldogs.

Yakemchuk, 19, was selected seventh overall by the Sens in the 2024 NHL Draft while Hamara went in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Ottawa also recalled a bunch of players from the AHL, including Zack MacEwen, Angus Crookshank, Stephen Halliday, Cole Reinhardt, Jan Jenik, Tyler Boucher, Garrett Pilon, Wyatt Bongiovanni, Donovan Sebrango and Mads Sogaard.

Head coach Travis Green has not revealed his lineup for Game 4.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Lines at morning skate - Mark Masters, TSN

F

Knies - Matthews - Marner

Holmberg - Tavares - Nylander

Jarnkrok - Laughton - Lorentz

McMann - Domi - Pacioretty

Robertson, Kampf

D

McCabe - Tanev

Rielly - Carlo

Benoit - Ekman-Larsson

Mermis - Myers

G

Stolarz starts

Woll