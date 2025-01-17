Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Hurricanes have activated goaltender Frederik Andersen from the injured reserve list, it was announced Friday.

Goalie Dustin Tokarski was assigned to the AHL's Chicago Wolves in a corresponding move.

Andersen has been out since Oct. 26 with a knee injury. In four games this season, he has a 1.48 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage.

Team reporter Walt Ruff reports Andersen will be the backup behind Pyotr Kochetkov Friday at home against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Islanders forward Maxim Tsyplakov will have a hearing Friday for an illegal check to the head of Philadelphia Flyers forward Ryan Poehling, NHL Player Safety announced.

Tsyplakov was not penalized for the incident which occurred in the first period of an eventual 5-3 win for the Flyers on Thursday.

Poehling did not return to the game following the hit.

Tsyplakov, 26, is in his first NHL season and has tallied seven goals and 12 assists in 44 games.

Minnesota Wild

Forward Kirill Kaprizov and a pair of defencemen - Jared Spurgeon and Brock Faber - each joined practice for the first time since injury, reports Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Kaprizov was placed on long-term injured reserve Thursday - a move that was retroactive to Dec. 23. He is eligible to return as early as Saturday.

Spurgeon is working his way back from an injury as a result of a slew-foot from Nashville's Zachary L’Heureux on New Year's Eve.

Faber last played on Jan. 7.

Centre Jakub Lauko, who has been sidelined for over a month, also appears to be nearing his return, adds Russo.