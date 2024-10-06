Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have released forwards Sam Gagner and Rocco Grimaldi from their professional tryout agreements on Sunday while assigning 15 players to the AHL's Chicago Wolves.

Gagner, 34, joined the Carolina Hurricanes on a professional tryout agreement in September and recorded a goal and four points in four preseason games.

He recorded five goals and 10 points in 28 games with the Edmonton Oilers last season but did not appear for the Oilers during their Stanley Cup Final run.

Drafted sixth overall by the Oilers in 2007, Gagner has 197 goals and 529 points in 1,043 career games split between the Oilers, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings, and Winnipeg Jets.

The Oilers have placed goaltender Olivier Rodrigue, defenceman Josh Brown, and forwards Raphael Lavoie and Drake Caggiula on waivers Sunday for the purpose of assigning them to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Additionally, the Oilers assigned Noah Philp to the Condors on Sunday

Utah Hockey Club

The Utah Hockey Club will place forward Nick Bjugstad and defenceman John Marino on injured reserve to start the regular season, according to Craig Morgan.

Bjugstad, 32, sustained an upper-body injury at the beginning of training camp and was given a week-to-week timeline.

The 6-foot-6 centre recorded 22 goals and 45 points in 76 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season.

Marino came into training camp with an upper-body injury that gave him a week-to-week timeframe for his return.

Utah acquired Marino at the NHL Draft in June from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for two draft picks.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman had four goals and 25 points in 75 games last season with the Devils.

Forwards Zach Dean and Dalibor Dvorsky were among the players assigned to the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds as the Blues prepare their roster for the regular season.

Dean, 21, was drafted 30th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2021 draft and traded to St. Louis for forward Ivan Barbashev in 2023.

The 6-foot centre recorded nin goals and 14 points in 49 games with the Thunderbirds last season.

Dvorsky, 19, was drafted 10th overall by the Blues in 2023 and recorded 45 goals and 88 points in 52 games with the OHL's Sudbury Wolves last season.

The Blue Jackets assigned defenceman Denton Mateychuk to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters on Sunday.

Mateychuk, 20, was drafted 12th overall by the Blue Jackets in 2022 and recorded 17 goals and 75 points in 52 games with the WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors last season.

Forward Artemi Panari and defenceman Ryan Lindgren skated on their own prior to practice on Sunday while forward Jimmy Vesey has yet to skate, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post

Panarin left the Rangers' 5-4 preseason win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday with a lower-body injury, which was the second time he's exited a preseason game with that injury.

The 6-foot winger is considered to be day-to-day.

Lindgren was given a week-to-week timeframe after sustaining an upper-body injury during the team's 6-4 preseason win over the New York Islanders on Sept 24.

Vesey was not expected to be ready for the start of the regular season after sustaining a lower-body injury in practice on Sept. 30.

The 6-foot-3 winger was given a week-to-week timeframe for his return.

The Rangers used these lines as they prepare for their season opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 9, according to Walker.

Kreider - Zibanejad - Smith

Berard - Trocheck - Lafreniere

Cuylie - Chytil - Kakko

Brodzinski/Edstrom - Carrick - Rempe

Miller - Fox

Jones - Mancini

Schneider - Trouba

Robertson - Ruhwedel

Shesterkin

Quick

Detroit Red Wings

Forwards Nate Danielson and Marco Kasper were among 11 players assigned to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday.

Danielson, 20, was drafted ninth overall by the Red Wings in the 2023 draft and recorded 24 goals and 67 points in 54 WHL games last season split between the Brandon Wheat Kings and Portland Winterhawks.

Kasper, 20, was drafted eighth overall by the Red Wings in 2022 and appeared in 71 games with the Griffins last season, recording 14 goals and 35 points.

Additionally, prospect Michael Brandsegg-Nygård was loaned to Skellefteå AIK of the Swedish Hockey League.

Brandsegg-Nygård was drafted 15th overall by the Red Wings last June

Anaheim Ducks

Goaltender Oscar Dansk cleared waivers on Sunday and was assigned to the AHL's San Diego Gulls.

Dansk, 30, appeared in 27 games with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers last season, going 11-12-3 with a .897 save percentage and 3.22 goals against average.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings placed defenceman Drew Doughty and forward Arthur Kaliyev on injured reserve on Sunday.

Doughty underwent ankle surgery to repair a fracture after he crashed hard into the boards during a preseason victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept.25.

He has a month-to-month timeframe for his return.

Kaliyev suffered a fractured clavicle during training camp and is out indefinitely.

The 23-year-old forward signed a one-year, $825,000 extension in the summer and recorded seven goals and 15 points in 51 games last season.

Additionally, forward Andre Lee was assigned to the AHL's Ontario Reign on Sunday while goaltender Phoenix Copley, and forwards Samuel Fagemo and Jack Studnicka were placed on waivers with the purpose of being assigned to the AHL.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanched acquired defenceman Tucker Poolman and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for defenceman Erik Brannstrom on Sunday.

Poolman only played three games during the 2022-23 campaign and did not play last year while dealing with a neurological complications from migraines. He is expected not to participated in the 2024-25 season.