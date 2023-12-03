Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Defenceman Louis Crevier has been called up to the NHL and is set to make his NHL debut on Sunday against the Minnesota Wild, per the club.

🚨ROOKIE LAP CONTENT 🚨



Welcome to the show Louis! pic.twitter.com/CSuFjyqrzX — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 3, 2023

The Quebec native was drafted by the organization with the 188th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, and has spent the last two seasons with Chicago's AHL affiliate Rockford IceHogs.

Crevier, 22, has appeared in 78 career American Hockey League contests since the 2022-2023 campaign, and recorded 10 assists over that span.

Fellow blueliners Wyatt Kaiser and Isaak Phillips were sent to Rockford (AHL) in corresponding moves.

In other Blackhawks news, Lukas Reichel will be a healthy scratch for today's game, per reports.

The 21-year-old forward has appeared in 22 games for Chicago this season, scoring two goals with six points in total.

He was selected with the 17th overall pick by the Blackhawks in the same draft class as Crevier, and has appeared in games in each of the past three seasons - though his most games in a single campaign were 23 in 2022-23.

The Ottawa Senators have re-assigned forward Matthew Highmore to the AHL's Belleville Senators, the club announced Sunday morning.

The Sens scratched Highmore and went with seven defencemen in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Seattle Kraken.

He has one assist in six NHL games so far this season.