Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Defenceman Artem Zub is listed as day-to-day and won't play Saturday night against the Detroit Red Wings.

Zub left Wednesday's 6-1 victory over the Washington Capitals after being struck in the head with a shot from Alexander Ovechkin. The 28-year-old has a goal and two assists in four games to start the season.

Thomas Chabot was also absent from today's practice. He has two assists in four games this season and had 23:48 TOI against Washington.

Defenceman Kaiden Guhle, who is currently day-to-day with an upper-body injury, skated solo prior to the main practice with Canadiens director of hockey development Adam Nicholas. The 21-year-old was injured in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild after two periods with the injury and did not return to the game. He had 10:19 of ice time before departing.

Forward Christian Dvorak, who has yet to play a game this season due to recovering from off-season knee surgery, wore a standard practice jersey during the on-ice session. The team announced during training camp that he would not return to play before November.