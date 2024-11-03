Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Avalanche have activated forward Artturi Lehkonen from injured reserve on Sunday,

Lehkonen, 29, has not played at all this season while recovering from off-season shoulder surgery.

The 5-foot-11 winger only appeared in 45 games in the regular season last year while dealing with a neck injury.

He recorded 16 goals and 34 points in 45 games and then added six goals and 11 points in 11 playoff games last season.

Lehkonen was a key contributor to the Avalanche's run to a Stanley Cup championship in 2022 by registering eight goals and 14 points in 20 playoff games.

Drafted 55th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 2013, Lehkonen has 117 goals and 243 points in 521 career games split between the Canadiens and Avalanche.

Additionally, the Avalanche assigned forward Ivan Ivan to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on Sunday.

The 22-year-old centre recorded two goals and four points in 12 games with the Avalanche this season.

The Senators have assigned forward Zack Ostapchuk to the AHL's Belleville Senators on Sunday.

Ostapchuk, 21, recorded an assist in three games in Ottawa this season

The Jets are projected to use these lines on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Lightning:

Forward Jimmy Vesey will make his season debut on Sunday against the New York Islanders, head coach Peter Laviolette confirmed.

Vesey, 31, has not appeared this season while recovering from a lower-body injury he sustained during practice in training camp.

The 6-foot-2 winger recorded 13 goals and 26 points in 80 games last season and then added a goal and three points in 12 playoff games.