Forward Jonathan Drouin has been placed on injured reserve, the Colorado Avalanche announced Sunday.

Drouin, 29, hasn't played since logging just over 21 minutes of icetime in the team's season opener on Oct. 9.

Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette later reported that Drouin was dealing with an upper-body injury.

Drouin joined the Avalanche as a free agent on July 1, 2023 and returned to the club on a one-year deal ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

The Ste-Agathe, Que., native has tallied 96 goals and 241 assists in 565 career games split between the Tampa Bay Lightning, Montreal Canadiens and Avalanche.

Colorado (1-4-0) is preparing to face the San Jose Sharks (0-3-2) on Sunday.