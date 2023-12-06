Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed D Adam Boqvist, G Elvis Merzlikins and C Cole Sillinger on Injured Reserve, the club announced Wednesday.

TRANSACTIONS: #CBJ have placed D Adam Boqvist (shoulder strain; 4 weeks), G Elvis Merzlikins (illness; week) and C Cole Sillinger (upper body; day-to-day) on Injured Reserve.



The club has also recalled F Emil Bemstrom, D Nick Blankenburg and G Jet Greaves from @monstershockey.… — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) December 6, 2023

F Emil Bemstrom, D Nick Blankenburg and G Jet Greaves have all been called up from the team's AHL affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters.

Bemstrom was drafted by the team in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, and has appeared in 184 games for Columbus since the 2019-2020 season.

Blankenburg and Greaves were signed as undrafted free agents by the Blue Jackets.

Greaves has appeared in one NHL game in his career against the Toronto Maple Leafs, in which he made 46 saves in a 4-2 loss.

The Blue Jackets play the New York Islanders on Thursday at 7:30.

Veteran forward Patrick Kane will make his Red Wings debut on Thursday at home against the visiting San Jose Sharks, head coach Derek Lalonde told the media.

IT'S SHOWTIME! 🎬



Coach Lalonde confirms Patrick Kane will make his #RedWings debut tomorrow. 👀



Be here 🎟️ » https://t.co/aOqx5xXtPF pic.twitter.com/VNVh3DDMWW — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 6, 2023

Kane, who has been rehabbing from hip resurfacing surgery in June, signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Red Wings last week.

Selected first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2007 NHL Draft, the 35-year-old Kane has scored 451 goals and 786 assists over 1,180 career games with the Blackhawks and New York Rangers.

Kane won three Stanley Cups in Chicago in 2010, 2013 and 2015, also capturing the Hart Memorial, Art Ross and Ted Lindsay awards in 2016.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled veteran goalie Martin Jones from the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis.

Goalie Ilya Samsonov left practice early on Tuesday as he continues to battle an illness, but was a full participant at practice on Wednesday and will travel with team to Ottawa for Thursday's game against the Senators.

Joseph Woll will get the start in net, but there has been no confirmation on who will be the backup.

Ilya Samsonov has participated in the entire practice. He has been dealing with flu bug for a while. Timothy Lilljgren stated prior to practice as he progresses from high ankle sprain. #Leafs #TSN — Tony Ambrogio (@Tony_Ambrogio) December 6, 2023

Woll starts in Ottawa. Samsonov will travel, no decision yet whether he backs up #Leafs — Terry Koshan 🇺🇦 (@koshtorontosun) December 6, 2023

Jones, 33, has not played with the Leafs this season, but has appeared in five games with the Marlies, posting a 3.37 goals-against average and a .870 save percentage.

The Leafs signed Jones to a one-year, $875,000 contract this off-season.

Additionally, defenceman Timothy Liljegren skated prior to practice on Wednesday as he works his way back from a high ankle sprain.

Projected Lines vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Ryan Rishaug, TSN

F

RNH-McDavid-Hyman

Kane-Draisaitl-Brown

Foegele-McLeod-Janmark

Gagner-Hamblin-Ryan

D

Nurse-Ceci

Ekholm-Bouchard

Kulak-Desharnais

G

Skinner

Wednesday's Practice Lines - Salim Valji, TSN

F

Mangiapane-Lindholm-Sharangovich

Zary-Kadri-Pospisil

Huberdeau-Backlund-Coleman

Greer-Ruzicka/Dube-Duehr

D

Weegar-Andersson

Hanifin-Tanev

Solovyov/Gilbert-Oesterle

G

Wolf

Vladar

Defenceman Patrik Koch was recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. The 26-year-old has one goal and three assists over 14 games in 2023-24.

ROSTER UPDATE



The Coyotes have recalled defenseman Patrik Koch from the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) — Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) December 6, 2023

The team announced defenceman Jarred Tinordi is in concussion protocol. The 31-year-old has one assist over 12 games this season with the Blackhawks.

Blackhawks announce Jarred Tinordi is in concussion protocol. — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) December 6, 2023

Goalie Tristan Jarry will get the start Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tristan Jarry will get the start in goal tonight in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/xvBPWxweMi — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 6, 2023

Red Wings defenceman Jake Walman has been fined $2,500 for high-sticking Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner.