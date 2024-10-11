Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to be in net when the Jets take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night.

Hellebuyck is coming off a 30-save shutout performance during the Jets' 6-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers in their season opener on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4 netminder won the Vezina Trophy last season after going 37-19-4 with a .921 save percentage and 2.39 goals-against average.

The Jets used these lines during their morning skate on Friday.

The Flames recalled forward Justin Kirkland from the AHL's Calgary Wrangers on Friday.

Kirkland is on his second stint in the Flames organization after signing him to a one-year, two-way deal in the off-season.

The 6-foot-3 centre recorded eight goals and 30 points in 43 games with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners last season.

The Avalanche recalled forwards Nikolai Kovalenko and Ivan Ivan from the AHL's Colorado Eagles on Friday.

Kovalenko and Ivan both appeared during the Avalanche's 8-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Kovalenko had 14:57 of ice time with a minus-1 rating while Ivan had 9:44 of ice time.

Forward Alexandre Texier is considered to be day-to-day with an upper-body injury, according to head coach Drew Bannister.

Texier, 25, was acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets in June for a draft pick and signed a two-year, $4.2 million extension with the Blues

The 6-foot-1 centre recorded 12 goals and 30 points in 78 games with the Blue Jackets last season and has an assist in one game this year with the Blues.

Defenceman Ryan Lindgren participated in Rangers practice in a non-contact jersey while forward Jimmy Vesey skated on his own on Friday, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Lindgren is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury he sustained on Sept. 24 in a preseason game against the New York Islanders.

The 6-foot defenceman recorded three goals and 17 points in 76 games last season.

Vesey is also out week-to-week with a lower-body injury he sustained during practiced during the preseason.

The 6-foot-2 winger recorded 13 goals and 26 points in 80 games last season.

Forward JJ Peterka participated in Sabres practice on Friday as he recovers from a concussion, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Peterka was injured during the Sabres 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 5 in Prague after taking a high hit from Devils defenceman Brenden Dillon.

The 6-foot winger had 28 goals and 50 points in 82 games last season and has an assist in two games this year.

Additionally, defenceman Owen Power forward Jordan Greenway didn't participate in practice for maintenance days.

Defenceman Jeff Petry did not participate during Red Wings practice, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Petry, 36, sustained an upper-body injury in the Red Wings' 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in their season opener.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman recorded three goals and 24 poitns in 73 games last season.

Additionally, Cam Talbot is expected to start on Saturday against the Nashville Predators, according to St. James.

Talbot signed a two-year, $5 million deal to join the Red Wings in the off-season and made 14 saves in his debut on Thursday.

The Wild recalled goaltender Jesper Wallstedt from the AHL's Iowa Wild and assigned defenceman Daemon Hunt to Iowa on Friday.

Wallstedt had a 22-19-4 record in Iowa last season with a 2.70 GAA and .910 save percentage.

He appeared in three games in Minnesota last year going 2-1.