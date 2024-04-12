Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

Star forward Connor McDavid was on the ice for Edmonton's optional skate Friday morning, but revealed afterwards he does not expect to suit up for tonight's contest vs. the Arizona Coyotes

McDavid said he had been dealing with a nagging injury and then tweaked something in a game against the Calgary Flames. While he expects to be fully healed for the playoffs, he did not commit to playing Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Oilers superstar is just one assist from posting 100 on the season.

McDavid says he’s not likely to go tonight. Said it was a bit of a nagging injury as well as something he tweaked vs Calgary, but he expects to be fully healed up by playoffs. Didn’t commit to tomorrow vs Van either. Skated hard for over 30 mins today. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) April 12, 2024

Head coach Kris Knoblauch had said Thursday McDavid would be a game-time decision.

McDavid is nursing a lower-body injury and missed Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

The 27-year-old has 31 goals and 130 points this season in 74 games.



Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Max Domi is day-to-day with an injury and did not practice Friday, head coach Sheldon Keefe said.

Max Domi didn’t practice as he is day-to-day with an injury, per Sheldon Keefe.



Keefe adds there is a chance, though, that Domi plays tomorrow. — Joshua Kloke (@joshuakloke) April 12, 2024

Keefe added there is a chance Domi could play Saturday when the Leafs host the Detroit Red Wings.

Domi, 29, has nine goals and 38 assists in 79 games this season.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers announced Friday morning they have signed forwards Oliver Okuliar and Wilmer Skoog to entry-level deals. Each player inked one-year contracts that will begin next season.

The 23-year-old Okuliar played 52 games with Mountfield HK of the Czech Extraliga in 2023-24, scoring 21 goals and adding 24 assists for 45 points. He had 13 goals and 29 points the season before.

“Oliver is a dynamic forward whose offensive game has grown significantly while playing professionally in Europe,” general manager Bill Zito said in a news release. “We are excited to see his further growth in his return to North America.”

Skoog, 24, had 19 goals and eight assists in 44 games for the AHL's Charlotte Checkers in 2023-24. The Boston University product also had two goals and eight points in 20 appearances for the Florida Everblades of the ECHL.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning announced forward Tyler Motte is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and is unlikely to play Saturday against the Washington Capitals, reports Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

#GoBolts Tyler Motte is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He’s unlikely to play tomorrow at #AllCaps but at this point, it doesn’t appear he will miss the beginning of the postseason. — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) April 12, 2024

Encina adds Motte is unlikely to miss the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Motte blocked a shot with his foot in Thursday's game against the Ottawa Senators and played just 6:14. He has six goals and three assists in 69 games so far this season for the Bolts.

Vegas Golden Knights

Mark Stone is gearing up for a return to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The team announced on Friday their captain has been cleared to practice with the team and will be on the ice in a non-contact jersey later on Friday.

Stone, 31, has been out of action since Feb. 20 when he incurred a lacerated spleen in a 5-3 loss to the Nashville Predators.