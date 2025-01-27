Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is set to make his return to the lineup on Monday against the Seattle Kraken following a three-game suspension for cross-checking.

“I don’t necessarily agree with it,” McDavid said of the three-game ban. “I’m not saying that there shouldn’t have been any penalty of any suspension or anything like that… A little bit harsh but I understand their decision and got to move on.”

Late in Edmonton's game against the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 18, Canucks F Conor Garland pinned McDavid to the ice, which not only immobilized a key scoring threat, but made it impossible for the Oilers to blast pucks from the point. Frustrated, McDavid rose and cross-checked Garland.

“I’m not really looking to engage with him,” McDavid said. “There was lots of holding, holding down, and he holds my head down for a little bit and stuff like that. But I can’t have that reaction. I know that. Everyone knows that.

“It’s not the reaction that I’m proud of or anyone wants to see out of me. I understand that. That being said, obviously, there are lots of infractions going on there. Maybe the whole thing’s avoided with a blow of the whistle or something like that.”

Edmonton won two of three games without McDavid. The Richmond Hill, Ont. native has 20 goals and 65 points in 43 games played for Edmonton this year. The Oilers enter play on Monday ranked second in the Pacific Division at 31-15-3.

The New York Islanders placed both goaltender Marcus Hogberg and defenceman Ryan Pulock on IR, retroactive to Jan. 25, each with upper-body injuries.

Pulock, 30, registered just 12 seconds of ice time in the Islanders' 3-2 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. The Dauphin, Man. native has three goals and 16 points in 48 games played this year.

Hogberg started the game against Carolina and played the entirety of regulation, but was replaced by Ilya Sorokin for the overtime period.

Hogberg has a 2-2-0 record with a 1.45 goals-against average and .947 save percentage in seven games this year for the Islanders, his first season with the team.

The Orebro, Sweden native spent three years with the Ottawa Senators from 2018-21 before departing to play in the Swedish League. He returned to the NHL this year.

The New Jersey Devils recalled forward Brian Halonen from the AHL's Utica Comets, the team announced on Monday.

Halonen, 26, has 15 goals and 24 points in 34 games for the Comets this season. He has made one appearance with the Devils this season, where he did not register a point.

The Delano, Minn. native has appeared in three NHL games in his career but has yet to register his first point.

The Devils enter play on Monday ranked third in the Metropolitan Division at 28-17-6.