Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Red Wings forward David Perron is set to return to the lineup tonight after serving a six-game suspension for cross-checking Ottawa Senators defenceman Artem Zub.

"I'm just looking forward to get back honestly and help out any way I can," Perron said Friday leading up to the Red Wings' game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 35-year-old Sherbrooke, Que., native has played in 26 games this season, scoring seven goals and 13 points.

Montreal Canadiens

There will be no lineup changes for the Canadiens on Friday night against the Chicago Blackhawks, according to Arpon Basu of The Athletic.

Basu also notes that Cayden Primeau will get the start in net.

Ahead of their game against the Boston Bruins, the Jets shared their projected lines.

Penguins head coach Mike confirmed that Bryan Rust, Matt Nieto and Jesse Puljujarvi all skated on their own this morning.

Rust, 31, suffered an upper-body injury and has not played since Dec. 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Pontiac, Mich., native has 10 goals and 20 points in 22 games this season.