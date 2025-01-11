Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Dennis Hildeby is expected to start on Saturday as the Maple Leafs take on the Vancouver Canucks, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Hildeby, 23, is coming off a 32-save performance in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 5.

The 6-foot-7 netminder has appeared in four games this season, going 3-1-0 with a 3.23 goals-against average and .892 save percentage.

Toronto used these lines during Saturday's morning skate prior to their game against the Canucks, according to Masters:

Jake Oettinger will be in net on Saturday when the Stars take on the Montreal Canadiens, according to team reporter Mike Heika.

Oettinger, 26, has won his last four starts and has a 20-9-1 record this season with a .908 save percentage and 2.41 goals-against average.

The Stars recalled forward Matěj Blümel from the AHL's Texas Stars on Saturday.

Blümel, 24, has 18 goals and 32 points in 32 games in the AHL this season.

He appeared in one game with Dallas, a 4-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 19.

Forward Otto Stenberg was assigned to the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday.

Stenberg, 19, was drafted 25th overall by the Blues in the 2023 draft and was playing with Malmö of the Swedish Hockey league where he had three goals and six points in 25 games.

The 6-foot centre starred for Sweden at the 2025 World Juniors in Ottawa, recording five goals and nine points in a fourth-place finish.

Defenceman Aaron Ekblad is not expected to play on Saturday against the Boston Bruins, according to head coach Paul Maurice.

Maurice told reporters on Friday that Ekblad was considered a game-time decision while he is dealing with an undisclosed injury.

The 6-foot-4 right-shot defenceman last appeared during the team's 4-1 win over the Utah Hockey Club where he had 24:01 of ice time.

Ekblad has two goals and 20 points in 41 games this season.

Jacob Markstrom is expected to start against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, according to team reporter Amanda Stein.

Markstrom, 24, has a 20-8-3 record this season with a .911 save percentage and 2.20 goals-against average.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to start in net against the Florida Panthers on Saturday, according to Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic,

Swayman, 26, looking for his first win in his last five starts and has a 13-15-3 record with a 2.92 goals-against average and .893 save percentage.

Samuel Ersson wil get the start between the pipes on Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks.

Ersson, 25, has a 9-7-2 record with a 3.02 goals-against average and .883 save percentage.

Jet Greaves will be in net on Saturday against the St. Louis Blues, according to team reporter Jeff Svoboda.

Greaves, 23, was recalled from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters on Friady and has a 11-5-6 record with a .914 save percentage and 2.78 goals-against average in the AHL this season.

The 6-foot netminder has appeared in four games with the Blue Jackets this season, going 1-1-2 with a 3.48 GAA and .890 save percentage.

Additionally, centre Cole Sillinger is expected to return to the lineup on Saturday after missing Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken with an illness.

The 21-year-old forward has six goals and 22 points in 40 games this season.

Goaltender Charlie Lindgren was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury after leaving Friday's game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Lindgren, 31, left the game in the second period after colliding with Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki.

The 6-foot-2 netminder will miss at least seven days after being placed on the IR.

Lindgren has a 10-8-2 record this season with a .901 save percentage and 2.65 goals-against average.

Hunter Shepard was recalled from the AHL's Hershey Bears in a corresponding move.

Shepard, 29, has a 15-7-1 record in the AHL with an .898 save percentage and 2.68 GAA.