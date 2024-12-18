Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Detroit Red Wings have activated goaltender Alex Lyon from injured reserve, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old has not played sine Nov. 25 due to a lower-body injury. In nine games this season, Lyon has posted a 2.74 goals-against average and .911 save percentage to go along with his 4-4-0 record.

Fellow Red Wings goaltender Cam Talbot was on the ice briefly on Tuesday but did not finish practice with his teammates. Head coach Derek Lalonde says this was part of Talbot's recovery plan and that the veteran will not be available tonight against the Flyers.

"That was planned timing with him on practice today. I do not see him available for Wednesday, but we hope he'll be available for Friday. I think that's trending pretty well."

Samuel Ersson will get the start for the Flyers tonight against the Red Wings.

The 25-year-old is 6-4-2 this season with a 2.87 GAA and .891 save percentage.

The Blue Jackets have loaned goaltender Jet Greaves to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

The 23-year-old has played three games with the Jackets this season, going 0-1-2 with a 3.30 GAA and .896 save percentage.