Detroit Red Wings

Ben Chiarot and Simon Edvinsson will miss Monday's game against the St. Louis Blues, head coach Derek Lalonde announced.

Chiarot, 33, sustained an upper-body injury in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens, and did not appear on the ice for the third period.

The Hamilton, Ont., native has recorded a goal and four assists across 33 contests in his first season with the Red Wings after signing a four-year, $19 million deal with the team in the offseason.

Edvinsson, 21, hasn't played since Dec. 18 while nursing an upper-body injury of his own, but the Swedish blueliner did participate in practice with the team Monday morning.

The former sixth-overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Edvinsson has scored three goals and 13 points in 30 games played this season.

The Minnesota Wild are activating F Yakov Trenin off of injured reserve, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Trenin was placed on injured reserve Friday after missing a three-game stretch with an upper-body injury.

The 27-year-old forward has posted two goals and one assist through 29 games played. He is second on the team in hits with 82.

He is in the first season of a four-year, $14 million deal signed in free agency last summer.

Ilya Sorokin will make his 11th consecutive start for the New York Islanders on Monday against the Buffalo Sabres, as reported by NHL.com's Stefen Rosner.

Sorokin, 29, is coming off of a 26-save performance in the team's 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

The Russian net-minder has recorded a .903 save percentage with a 2.82 goals-allowed average in 24 games started this season.

Sorokin and the Islanders will look to push the Sabres' winless stretch to 13 games, with their last victory coming on Nov. 23 against the San Jose Sharks.