Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin participated in practice Thursday for the first time since leaving Saturday's game against the Ottawa Senators with an upper-body injury. He will remain on injured reserve and will be unavailable through the weekend, according to head coach Derek Lalonde.

J.T. Compher (day-to-day) is unavailable tonight. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 14, 2023

Larkin has 11 goals and 25 points in 24 games played this season.

Forward J.T. Compher remains day-to-day with an undisclosed injury and will remain on injured reserve.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Head coach Sheldon Keefe says defenceman Timothy Liljegren is close to returning and is working on his conditioning as part of his return.

The 24-year-old has been out of the lineup since Nov. 2 due to a high ankle sprain suffered in a game against the Boston Bruins.

In 10 appearances this season, he has one assist.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Emil Heineman practiced Thursday for the first time since being recalled from the AHL's Laval Rocket. He has only played seven games this season due to an upper-body injury, recording four points in seven games.

Christian Dvorak, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Mike Matheson and Cayden Primeau did not participate due to therapy days.