Ice Chips: Flames' Markstrom, Red Wings' Larkin set for returns
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Calgary Flames
Jacob Markstrom appears set to make his return from a broken finger Monday night against the Florida Panthers.
The 33-year-old netminder has been out since Dec. 2 with the finger injury. He was placed on the injured reserve list a week ago and originally labelled as week-to-week.
The native of Sweden has posted a 6-8-2 record with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage over 16 games in 2023-24, his fourth season with the Flames.
Detroit Red Wings
Dylan Larkin will return to the lineup for Monday's game against the Anaheim Ducks.
Larkin has been sidelined since Dec. 9 after an injury sustained against the Ottawa Senators.
The 27-year-old has 11 goals and 25 points in 24 games played this season.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews and TJ Brodie were both on the ice for practice Monday after missing Saturday's win over the Pittsburgh Penguins due to illness.
Montreal Canadiens
Jake Allen appears set to start for the Canadiens in Monday's game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets used the following lines in Monday's morning skate:
Ehlers - Scheifele - Vilardi
Perfetti - Namestnikov - Iafallo
Neiderreiter - Lowry - Appleton
Barron - Gustafsson - Jonsson-Fjallby
Morrissey - DeMelo
Dillon - Pionk
Samberg - Schmidt
Hellebuyck
Brossoit
Pittsburgh Penguins
Noel Acciari, Rickard Rakell, and Chad Ruhwedel will all be game-time decisions for Monday's game against the Minnesota Wild.
Chicago Blackhawks
The Blackhawks placed forward Joey Anderson on injured reserve with a left shoulder injury, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old Anderson has five assists in 13 games this season. He exited Sunday's loss to the Vancouver Canucks with the injury.