Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

Jacob Markstrom appears set to make his return from a broken finger Monday night against the Florida Panthers.

Early indicator is Jacob Markstrom will return tonight & start vs #timetohunt Panthers #flames — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) December 18, 2023

The 33-year-old netminder has been out since Dec. 2 with the finger injury. He was placed on the injured reserve list a week ago and originally labelled as week-to-week.

The native of Sweden has posted a 6-8-2 record with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage over 16 games in 2023-24, his fourth season with the Flames.

Dylan Larkin will return to the lineup for Monday's game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Larkin has been sidelined since Dec. 9 after an injury sustained against the Ottawa Senators.

The 27-year-old has 11 goals and 25 points in 24 games played this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews and TJ Brodie were both on the ice for practice Monday after missing Saturday's win over the Pittsburgh Penguins due to illness.

Matthews and Brodie who were missing with flu illness Saturday, are practicing today. — Lance Hornby 🇺🇦 (@sunhornby) December 18, 2023

Montreal Canadiens

Jake Allen appears set to start for the Canadiens in Monday's game against the Winnipeg Jets.

For nostalgia’s sake:#Habs vs #NHLJets:

Caufield - Suzuki - Slafkovsky

Monahan - Evans - Anderson

Armia - Dvorak - Gallagher

Pezzetta - Stephens - Ylonen



Matheson - Savard

Guhle - Barron

Struble - Kovacevic



Allen

Montembeault@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) December 18, 2023

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets used the following lines in Monday's morning skate:

Ehlers - Scheifele - Vilardi

Perfetti - Namestnikov - Iafallo

Neiderreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Gustafsson - Jonsson-Fjallby

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Schmidt

Hellebuyck

Brossoit

Pittsburgh Penguins

Noel Acciari, Rickard Rakell, and Chad Ruhwedel will all be game-time decisions for Monday's game against the Minnesota Wild.

Coach Sullivan on the status of Acciari, Rakell, and Ruhwedel: "They will all be game-time decisions." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 18, 2023

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks placed forward Joey Anderson on injured reserve with a left shoulder injury, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

The Blackhawks have placed Joey Anderson on IR due to a left-shoulder injury. — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) December 18, 2023

The 25-year-old Anderson has five assists in 13 games this season. He exited Sunday's loss to the Vancouver Canucks with the injury.