Ice Chips: Flames' Markstrom, Red Wings' Larkin set for returns

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

Jacob Markstrom appears set to make his return from a broken finger Monday night against the Florida Panthers.

The 33-year-old netminder has been out since Dec. 2 with the finger injury. He was placed on the injured reserve list a week ago and originally labelled as week-to-week.

The native of Sweden has posted a 6-8-2 record with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage over 16 games in 2023-24, his fourth season with the Flames. 

 

Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin will return to the lineup for Monday's game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Larkin has been sidelined since Dec. 9 after an injury sustained against the Ottawa Senators

The 27-year-old has 11 goals and 25 points in 24 games played this season. 

Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews and TJ Brodie were both on the ice for practice Monday after missing Saturday's win over the Pittsburgh Penguins due to illness. 

 

Montreal Canadiens

Jake Allen appears set to start for the Canadiens in Monday's game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets used the following lines in Monday's morning skate:

Ehlers - Scheifele - Vilardi

Perfetti - Namestnikov - Iafallo

Neiderreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Gustafsson - Jonsson-Fjallby

 

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Schmidt

 

Hellebuyck

Brossoit

 

Pittsburgh Penguins

Noel Acciari, Rickard Rakell, and Chad Ruhwedel will all be game-time decisions for Monday's game against the Minnesota Wild.

 

Chicago Blackhawks 

The Blackhawks placed forward Joey Anderson on injured reserve with a left shoulder injury, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old Anderson has five assists in 13 games this season. He exited Sunday's loss to the Vancouver Canucks with the injury.