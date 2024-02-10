Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Detroit Red Wings

Forward Patrick Kane has been activated off the injured reserve and is expected to be in the lineup tonight against the Vancouver Canucks.

The 35-year-old has missed the last seven games with a lower-body injury after getting hurt in the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 14.

After signing a one-year, $2.75 million contract as unrestricted free agent on Nov. 28, Kane has seven goals and 16 points in 19 games with Detroit this season.

Winnipeg Jets

Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck gets the start tonight as the Jets take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Jets' lines vs. Penguins per TSN's John Lu:

Connor - Scheifele - Ehlers

Perfetti - Monahan - Vilardi

Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Namestnikov - Iafallo

Morrissey - DeMelo

Samberg - Pionk

Stanley - Schmidt

Hellebuyck

Brossoit

Philadelphia Flyers

Goaltender Cal Petersen gets the net tonight against the Seattle Kraken for his third start of the season.

He last played on Jan. 27 in relief of Samuel Ersson, stopping 12 of 14 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Petersen is 1-1 in three appearances this season with an .889 save percentage and 3.38 goals-against average.