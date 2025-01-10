Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Defenceman Dylan Samberg is expected to make his return to the lineup when the Jets take on the Los Angeles Kings on Friday.

Samberg, 25, has been out of the lineup since Nov. 23 with a lower-body injury, which has cost the left-shot defenceman 21 games this season.

The 6-foot-4 blueliner has three goals and six points in 21 games with a plus-12 rating on 20:17 of ice time.

Eric Comrie is expected to get the start in net against the Kings Friday while Connor Hellebuyck is expected to take the reins on Saturday, according to TSN's John Lu

Comrie, 29, last appeared on New Years' Eve in a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

The 6-foot-1 netminder has a 3-6-0 record this season with a .904 save percentage and 3.05 goals-against average this season

Winnipeg used these lines during Friday's morning skate prior to their game against the Kings, according to TSN's John Lu:

Forwards Michael Amadio and David Perron participated in Senators' practice on Friday in non-contact jerseys, according TSN's Claire Hanna.

Amadio has miss the team's last seven games while Perron has missed the last 20 games with both players out with upper-body injuries.

Perron has only appeared in nine games with the Senators since joining the team as an unrestricted free agent in the off-season and has not recorded a point.

Amadio has two goals and 10 points in 33 games this season.

Head coach Travis Green told reporters that neither player will appear this weekend when the Senators' take on the Pittsburgh Penguins and Dallas Stars, respectively.

The Senators recalled forwards Matthew Highmore and Zack MacEwen from the AHL's Belleville Senators on Friday.

Highmore, 28, has not appeared in Ottawa this season and had two assists in seven games last year.

The 5-foot-11 centre has two goals and 10 points in 23 AHL games this season.

MacEwen, 28, appeared in 19 games in Ottawa this season, recording two goals, three assists and 16 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-4 winger has five goals, nine points and 21 penalty minutes in 14 games in Belleville this season.

Ottawa used these lines during Friday's practice:

The Flames recalled forward Rory Kerins from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers on Friday.

Kerins, 22, was drafted 174th overall by the Flames in 2020 and has 21 goals and 34 points and 34 games with the Wranglers this season.

The Blue Jackets assigned goaltender Daniil Tarasov and forward Owen Sillinger to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters and recalled goaltender Jet Greaves from the Monsters on Friday.

Tarasov, 25, is heading to the AHL on a conditioning stint after only appearing in two games in December.

The 6-foot-5 netminder has a 3-6-1 record with a 4.23 goals-against average and .857 save percentage this season.

Sillinger, 27, made his NHL debut on Thursday during the Blue Jackets' 6-2 win over the Seattle Kraken where he had 13:09 of ice time and recorded two penalty minutes.

The 5-foot-10 centre has eight goals and 25 points in 34 games with the Monsters this season.

Greaves, 23, has a 1-1-2 record with the Blue Jackets this season with a 3.48 GAA and .890 save percentage.

He also has a, 11-4-6 record in the AHL with a .914 save percentage and 2.78 GAA.

The Capitals recalled forward Ethen Frank from the AHL's Hershey Bears and assigned forward Ivan Miroshnichenko to the Bears on Friday.

Frank, 26, was originally signed by the Capitals as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and has 20 goals and 28 points in 35 games with the Bears this season.

Miroshnichenko appeared in 18 games in Washington this season, recording a goal and four points.

Forward Evgeni Malkin took part in Friday's practice after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

Malkin, 38, last appeared during the team's 4-3 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday where he had 17:44 of ice time.

He is considered to be day-to-day with the injury.

The 6-foot-5 centre has eight goals and 32 points in 41 games this season.

Additionally, forward Philip Tomasino skated separate on Friday from the team while he recovers from a lower-body injury.

Tomasino, 23, has missed the team's last three games and is considered to be week-to-week with the injury.

The 6-foot centre has four goals and eight points in 27 games split between the Nashville Predators and Penguins.

Utah Hockey Club

Goaltender Connor Ingram participated in the team's morning skate on Friday as he continues to gear up for a return to the lineup, according to Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

Ingram, 27, missed the team's last 22 games while recovering from an upper-body injury and was recently recalled from the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners from a conditioning stint.

The 6-foot-1 netminder has a 6-4-3 record this season with a 3.61 goals-against average and .871 save percentage.

Defenceman Maveric Lamoureux also skated on Friday as he tries to return from an upper-body injury, according to Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune.

The 20-year-old blueliner has a goal and three points in 15 games during his first season in the NHL.

Karel Vejmelka is expected to start in net against the San Jose Sharks on Friday, according to Fraser.

Vejmelka, 28, has a 9-11-3 record with a 2.43 GAA and .915 save percentage this season.

Defenceman Aaron Ekblad will be a game-time decision when the Panthers take on the Boston Bruins on Saturday, according to head coach Paul Maurice.

Ekblad, 28, was a game-time decision with an undisclosed injury prior to the team's 4-1 win over Utah on Wednesday but was able to participate.

The 6-foot-4 right-shot defenceman has two goals and 20 points in 21 games this season.

Sergei Bobrovsky will get the start on Saturday against the Bruins, according to Maurice.

The 36-year-old netminder has an 18-9-1 record this season with a 2.69 goals-against average and .903 save percentage.

Fabian Zetterlund is expected to play against the Utah Hockey Club on Friday, according to Sheng Peng of NBC Sports Sharks.

Zetterlund, 25, was considered a game-time decision as he is dealing with a lower-body injury.

The 5-foot-11 winger has 11 goals and 27 points in 43 games this season.

Alexandar Georgiev is expected to start against Utah on Friday, according to Peng.

Georgiev, 28, has struggled recently, coming out on the losing end in his last six games.

The 6-foot-1 netminder has a 1-5-0 record since being acquired from the Colorado Avalanche with a 3.91 goals-against average and .881 save percentage.