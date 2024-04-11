Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid remains day-to-day and is questionable for tomorrow night's game against the Arizona Coyotes, per TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

The 27-year-old has 31 goals and 130 points in 74 games this season.

Currently nursing a lower-body injury, McDavid missed Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Joel Edmundson says he's ready to return after blocking a shot against the Carolina Hurricanes on March 24 that caused him to miss the last eight games.

Acquired on March 7 ahead of the trade deadline for draft picks from the Washington Capitals, Edmundson had one goal and five assists in 44 games with the Caps and has skated in seven games with Toronto.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe says defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin is also back in with Conor Timmins and Jake McCabe out.

Keefe says it's maintenance for McCabe, who has some bumps and bruises.

Up front, Connor Dewar draws into the lineup with Noah Gregor as the healthy scratch.

Joel Edmundson says he’s ready to return



Goaltender Ilya Samsonov will start in net tonight against the New Jersey Devils.

Ilya Samsonov is the first goalie off at Leafs skate



Samsonov, 27, is 23-6-7 with an .895 save percentage and 3.00 goals-against average.

Defenceman Timothy Liljegren was on the ice for the optional skate, his first skate with the team since being sidelined with an upper-body injury.

He has missed the last seven games with TSN's Mark Masters reporting last week that he isn't expected to return before the final two games of the regular season.

Timothy Liljegren on the ice for Leafs optional skate



Montreal Canadiens

Samuel Montembeault will get the start tonight against the New York Islanders.

Devant le filet ce soir : Samuel



Between the pipes tonight: Monty

In 39 games this season, he is 16-15-7 with a .904 save percentage and 3.10 GAA.

He stopped 33 of 36 shots against on Tuesday night in a 9-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

New York Islanders

Per Newsday's Andrew Gross, Semyon Varlamov is off the ice first and is expected to start at home tonight against the Montreal Canadiens.

Varlamov, 35, is 12-8-4 in 26 appearances this season with a .917 save percentage and 2.69 GAA.

On defence, Sebastian Aho is in and Robert Bortuzzo is out.

New York Rangers

Goaltender Jonathan Quick gets the start tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers, per USA Today's Vince Mercogliano.

The 38-year-old has appeared in 26 games this season, going 18-5-2 with a .913 save percentage and 2.56 GAA.