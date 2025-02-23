Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Flames rookie goaltender Dustin Wolf will start in net tonight against the San Jose Sharks, per TSN's Salim Valji.

Wolf, 23, is 19-11-3 with a .912 save percentage and 2.63 GAA in 33 appearances this season for Calgary.

The Flames are three points back of the Vancouver Canucks for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Flames lines vs. Sharks per Valji:

Huberdeau-Kadri-Coronato

Farabee-Frost-Sharangovich

Zary-Backlund-Coleman

Lomberg-Rooney-Pospisil



Hanley-Weegar

Andersson-Bahl

Bean-Pachal

Wolf

PP1: Coronato, Frost, Huberdeau, Kadri, Weegar

PP2: Coleman, Farabee, Sharangovich, Zary, Andersson

Goaltender Calvin Pickard gets the start this afternoon against the Washington Capitals, per head coach Kris Knoblauch.

Pickard, 32, has appeared in 21 games for Edmonton this season, going 14-5-0 with a .901 save percentage and 2.52 goals-against average, his second year with the organization.

The Oilers are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday and are second in the Pacific Division with 72 points.

Forward Tom Wilson (undisclosed) will be in the lineup this afternoon against the Oilers, per NHL.com's Tom Gulitti.

Wilson was considered a game-time decision heading into the game after suffering an injury in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 31-year-old has a career-high 25 goals this season with 43 points in 56 games this season, his 12th with the Capitals.

Washington is first in the Eastern Conference with 82 points.