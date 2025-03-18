Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Forward Jeff Skinner practiced on the top line with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman, reports TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Skinner, 32, has 11 goals and 10 assists in 57 games this season, his first in Edmonton.

Defenceman Mattias Ekholm will return tonight after a six-game absence. He will skate on a pair with Evan Bouchard.

The Edmonton Oilers have recalled forward Derek Ryan from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

The 38-year-old has suited up in 33 NHL games this season, recording one goal and four assists. He's added three goals and eight points in 13 games with the Condors.

The Spokane, Wash., native has tallied 82 goals and 208 points in 603 NHL games with the Oilers, Calgary Flames, and Carolina Hurricanes.

J.Skinner-McDavid-Hyman

Perry-Draisaitl-Brown

Podkolzin-RNH-Arvidsson

Janmark-Henrique-Kapanen

Jones-Ryan

Ekholm-Bouchard

Nurse-Walman

Kulak-Emberson

Stecher-Klingberg

Pickard

Montreal Canadiens

Canadiens defenceman Kaiden Guhle skated on his own in Montreal prior to the team's practice.

The 23-year-old underwent surgery to repair a lacerated quadriceps muscle on Jan. 29 and is out indefinitely.

He first began skating on Mar. 7 after first sustaining the injury on Jan. 28.

The Maple Leafs practiced with the following lines on Tuesday. They will next take the ice tomorrow night against the Colorado Avalanche.

Head coach Travis Green says the Senators lines will remain the same for tonight's game against the Montreal Canadiens as they were for Saturday's win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Nick Jensen skated on his own on Monday morning but will not play Tuesday as he deals with a lower-body injury.

"Give him a break as we have a break between the Toronto and Montreal games, good time to give him a break," Green to the media on Monday.

Zetterlund-Stützle-Giroux

Perron-Cozens-Batherson

Greig-Pinto-Amadio



Sanderson-Zub

Chabot-Hamonic

Kleven-Matinpalo

Petr Mrazek will start for the Red Wings tonight against the Washington Capitals. The rest of the lineup will be as follows:

Soderblom-Larkin-Raymond

DeBrincat-Kasper-Kane

Berggren-Compher-Tarasenko

Motte-Rasmussen-Smith

Chiarot-Seider

Edvinsson-Johansson

Gustafsson-Holl

Mrazek

The Bruins have recalled forward Fabian Lysell and defenceman Michael Callahan from the AHL.

Lysell, 22, has 11 goals and 34 points in 51 games with Providence this season. He did not record a point in his only NHL game.

Callahan, 25, has posted one goal and seven assists in 43 AHL games this season. He's played 11 games with Boston this season.

San Jose Sharks

The Sharks recalled defenceman Luca Cagnoni from the AHL's San Jose Barracuda.

The 20-year-old in second among AHL defenceman with 47 points and tied for second with 13 goals.

He was originally selected in the fourth round (123rd overall) by the Sharks in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have signed goaltender Evan Gardner to a three-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2025-26 season.

He was selected 60th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Gardner, 19, has posted a 22-12-4 record with a 2.83 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and three shutouts in 41 games with the WHL's Saskatoon Blades this season.