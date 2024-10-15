Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Oilers have moved Leon Draisaitl next to Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman as the team tries to snap a three-game losing streak to start the season against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

The Oilers have been outscored 15-3 in three games to start the season where McDavid has two assists and Drasaitl has one goal.

Goaltender Joseph Woll skated prior to Maple Leafs practice after being placed on injured reserve prior to the team's first game of the season.

Woll, 26, also skated on Monday but he didn't stick around for practice on both occasions.

Head coach Craig Berbue told reporters that there were no issues after he skated on Monday and there's a "good chance" Woll will participated in Wednesday's optional skate prior to their game against the Los Angeles Kings.

The 6-foot-3 netminder missed the team's first three games of the season and is eligible to return when his injury allows.

Woll appeared in 25 games last year and posted a 12-11-1 record with a 2.95 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.

He also played in three playoff games, winning two, before suffering an injury that kept him out of Game 7 of the Leafs’ first-round series loss to the Boston Bruins.

Forward William Nylander was absent from practice on Tuesday with an illness.

The 6-foot winger starred in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, recording two goals on four shots with 20:52 of ice time.

Berube told reporters that Nylander's status for Wednesday's game against the Kings is up in the air and that an illness is going through the Maple Leafs' dressing room.

Nylander had a career season last year, recording 40 goals nd 98 points in 82 games and he signed an eight-year, $92 million deal last January to stay in Toronto.

John Tavares also took to the ice on Tuesday after he missed Saturday' win with an illness.

Tavares was under the weather during the Maple Leafs' 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils but supplied the team with a goal.

The 34-year-old centre had 29 goals and 65 points in 80 games last season.

Nick Robertson and Pontus Holmberg acted as Tavares' wings on the second line during practice while Max Domi slid in as the team's third line centre in between Bobby McMann and Max Pacioretty.

Forward Adam Gaudette and goaltender Mads Sogaard were assigned to the AHL's Belleville Senators on Tuesday.

Sogaard, 23, stopped 17 shots in relief of Anton Forsberg as the Senators beat the Los Angeles Kings 8-7 on Monday.

Gaudette appeared in two games in Ottawa this season, recording an assist. He signed a one-year, two-way deal in the off-season to join the Senators.

Defenceman Logan Stanley participated at Jets' practice in a non-contact jersey on Tuesday.

Stanley, 26, has missed the start of the season after undergoing knee surgery during training camp.

The 6-foot-7 defenceman was expected to miss a minimum of four weeks to recover back on Sept. 27.

Stanley appeared in 25 games last season, recording a goal and two points.

The Jets used these lines during Tuesday's practice:

Defenceman Tyler Myers is considered to be a "possibility" to play in the Canucks' game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, according to head coach Rick Tocchet.

Myers, 34, missed the team's 3-2 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday with a lower-body injury and is considered to be day-to-day.

The 6-foot-8 defenceman has averaged 10:07 of ice time in two games this season and he had five goals and 29 points in 77 games last season.

Additionally, Tocchet confirmed that Arturs Silovs will start against the Lightning.

Silovs started the Canucks' opening game of the season, a 6-5 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames.

The 6-foot-4 started 10 games for the Canucks in the playoffs last season in place of injured Thatcher Demko, recording a 5-5 record with a .898 save percentage and 2.91 GAA.

Dustin Wolf is expected to start in net as the Flames take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Wolf made 40 saves in the Flames' 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.

Defenceman Jake Bean is expected to draw back into the lineup replacing Tyson Barrie while forward Adam Klapka is expected to be a healthy scratch for a second straight game.

The Flames are projected to use these lines for their game against the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Honzek - Kadri - Kuzmenko

Huberdeau - Pospisil - Mantha

Zary - Backlund - Coleman

Lomberg - Kirkland - Coronato

Weegar - Miromanov

Bahl - Andersson

Bean - Pachal

Wolf

Goaltender Logan Thompson is expected to make his Capitals debut on Tuesday against his former team in the Vegas Golden Knights.

Thompson, 27, was acquired by the Capitals in June from the Golden Knights in exchange for two draft picks.

The 6-foot-4 netminder went 25-14-5 last season with a .270 goals-against average and .908 save percentage.

The Stars recalled defenceman Alexander Petrovic from the AHL's Texas Stars on Tuesday.

Petrovic, 32, has a goal and two games with Texas this season. He had five goals and 22 points in 70 games in the AHL last season.

Forward Tyler Seguin and defenceman Mathew Dumba will both be unavailable due to injuries when the Stars take on the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

Seguin is considered to be day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He has two goals and three points in three games this season.

Dumba is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury after leaving Saturday's 3-0 win over the New York Islanders.

He has averaged 12:15 of ice time over two games this season.

Forward Mavrik Bourque will step into the lineup in Seguin's absence. The 5-foot-11 centre was the AHL's MVP last season with the Texas Stars, recording 26 goals and 77 points in 71 games.

Bourque has been out to start the season with an undisclosed injury.

Goaltender Jake Oettinger is expected to start against the Sharks.

The 6-foot-6 netminder has a 2-0 record with a shutout this season to go along with a 1.51 GAA and .957 save percentage.

Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to make his first start of the season when the Hurricanes take on the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Kochetkov, 25, went 23-13-4 last season with a 2.33 GAA and .911 save percentage.

The Hurricanes placed defenceman Joakim Ryan on waivers on Tuesday for the purpose of assigning him to the AHL's Chicago Wolves.

The 31-year-old defenceman recently came off the injured non-roster list after sustaining a lower-body injury in the preseason.

Ryan signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Hurricanes in the off-season, which is his second stint with the club.

He previously played for the Malmo Redhawks of the Swedish Hockey League and recorded seven goals and 18 points in 52 games last season.

Forward Joel Eriksson Ek and defenceman Jared Spurgeon won't be available to the Wild for their game against the St. Louis Blues due to injuries.

This will be the second game in a row the two have missed after not being available in the Wild' 2-1 overtime loss tot he Winnipeg Jets.

Eriksson Ek is out with a broken nose he sustained during the team's 5-4 shootout loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.

The 6-foot-3 centre had a career season last year, recording 30 goals and 64 points in 77 games. This year he has a goal in two games.

Spurgeon has been out with a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

The Wild's captain was only available for 16 games last season due to injury and has an assist in two games this year.

Spencer Knight is expected to start against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, according to Panthers' insider George Richards.

Knight, 23, has one other start this season, a 4-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

The 6-foot-3 netminder spent the majority of last season with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers after he had a stint in the NHL/NHLPA Player assistance program the year prior

Knight had a 25-14-5 record in the AHL last season with a .905 save percentage and 2.41 GAA and won the Fred T. Hunt Award for sportsmanship, determination, and dedication to hockey.

Adin Hill is expected to get the start against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, according to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

Hill has a 2-0-0 record this season with a 3.50 GAA and .870 save percentage.

The 28-year-old netminder went 19-12-2 last season with a 2.71 GAA and .909 save percentage.

The Avalanche assigned forward Nikolai Kovalenko to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on Tuesday.

Kovalenko, 24, appeared in three games with the Avalanche this season while averaging 14:06 of ice time.

The Kraken are expected to start Joey Daccord on Tuesday against the Nashville Predators to close out their three-game road trip.

Daccord made 38 stops in the team's 5-4 shootout win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday,

Defenceman Vince Dunn is a game-time decision for the Kraken's game against the Predators on Tuesday.

Dunn missed Saturday's win over the Wild with an upper-body injury and has a goal and two points in two games this season.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings assigned forward Austin Watson and defenceman Justin Holl to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday.

Watson, 32, joined the Red Wings on a one-year, two-way deal after the preseason and appeared in Monday's 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers with 4:54 of ice time.

Holl has appeared in two games with the Red Wings this season, recording one assist and averaging 18:38 of ice time.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets activated forward Max McCue from the injured/non-roster list and assigned him to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters on Tuesday.

McCue was originally selected 156th overall by the San Jose Sharks in 2021 but signed a three-year entry-level deal with the Blue Jackets last March.

The 6-foot-1 centre had 27 goals and 61 points in 62 games with the OHL's London Knights last year.

Utah Hockey Club

General manager Bill Armstrong announced that defenceman Sean Durzi will be out with an upper-body injury for the foreseeable future in a radio interview on Tuesday.

Durzi left Monday's 3-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils early after taking an awkward hit from Devils defenceman Jonas Siegenthaler.

The 25-year-old defenceman has two assists in four games this season.