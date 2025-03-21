Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Coming off a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, trade deadline acquisition Fabian Zetterlund has been elevated to the top line alongside Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle.

Zetterlund was acquired on Mar. 7 alongside Tristen Robins and a 2025 fourth-round pick from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Zack Ostapchuk, Noah Gregor and a 2025 second-round pick.

The 25-year-old has yet to register a point in six games since arriving in Ottawa. In 64 games with the Sharks this season, he had 17 goals and 36 points.

On defence at practice, Nick Jensen was back on the ice but Artem Zub was absent for a maintenance day.

Jensen, 34, has missed the last three games for the Senators with a lower-body injury. He has three goals and 19 points in 60 games with Ottawa this season.

Zub played 27:21 minutes in Thursday's loss. He has two goals and 10 points in 43 games this year while averaging 20:27 minutes of ice time.

Sens practice lines:

Tkachuk-Stützle -Zetterlund

Perron-Cozens-Batherson

Greig-Pinto-Giroux

Highmore-Gaudette-Amadio

Sanderson-Hamonic

Chabot-Jensen

Kleven-Matinpalo

The Senators are back in action Saturday night against the New Jersey Devils. Ottawa has dropped back-to-back games since winning six straight.

The Devils have recalled forward Nolan Foote from the AHL's Utica Comets on Friday.

Foote, 24, has 18 goals and 39 points in 53 games with Utica this season. He has also appeared in two games with New Jersey but has not recorded a point.

The Devils currently sit third in the Metropolitan Division with 80 points.