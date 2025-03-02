Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers have placed forward Matthew Tkachuk on long-term injured reserve, according to multiple reports on Sunday.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston adds that Tkachuk's injury could sideline him for the remainder of the regular season.

The American forward has been dealing with a lower-body injury since the finale of the 4 Nations Face-Off last month and has missed all four games for the Panthers since NHL play resumed.

Tkachuk, 27, has tallied 22 goals and 35 assists in 52 games for Florida this season.

The Panthers said Sunday they have recalled netminder Chirs Driedger from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League.

Dreidger, 30, last played in the NHL on Jan. 16, 2024 and has an overall record of 31-24-5 with a 2.45 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and five shutouts in 67 appearances with the Ottawa Senators, Panthers, and Seattle Kraken.

The Panthers are currently first in the Atlantic Division (one point ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs) as they prepare to host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube told reporters Sunday that Max Domi, Steven Lorentz and Oliver Ekman-Larsson are all game-time decisions Sunday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

All three player did not practise on Saturday.

The Leafs also announed defenceman Chris Tanev has been placed on injured reserve retroactice to Feb. 25 and that forward Connor Dewar has been activated from injured reserve.

Meanwhile, forward Calle Jarnkrok will not make his season debut Sunday after playing on the third line in Saturday's session.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports he could be in the lineup Monday against the San Jose Sharks, adding that a healthy Jarnkrok would be like a trade deadline acquisition.

"For me, he's ready to go. It's decision time for him and the doctors," Berube said Saturday.

"I feel great out there," Jarnkrok said after Saturday's practice session. "I'm just waiting for the last medical clearance here. I don't know if it will be tomorrow or the next day or the day after that, but I'm really close."

Jarnkrok has been sidelined since undergoing groin and hernia surgery in November. He was labelled month-to-month after the surgeries.

The 33-year-old had 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points in 52 games played last season.

Tanev, who suffered an upper-body injury Tuesday against the Boston Bruins, has two goals, 15 helpers and a plus-26 rating in 57 games this season.

Dewar has played 29 games for the Leafs in 2024-25 and amassed three assists.

New York Rangers

The Rangers are holding out forward Reilly Smith from Sunday's game against the Nashville Predators for trade-related reasons, reports TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Smith is a pending unrestricted free agent who LeBrun notes could be dealt ahead of Friday's deadline.

The 33-year-old has 10 goals and 19 assists for 29 points in 58 games this season, his first with the Rangers.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Joel Blomqvist will start in net Sunday for the Penguins, head coach Mike Sullivan told reporters prior to puck drop.

Defenceman Pierre-Olivier Joseph will miss the matchup with an upper-body injury. He has one assist in 24 NHL games this season.