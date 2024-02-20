Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Defenceman Aaron Ekblad will return for Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators.

Ekblad sat out Saturday's blowout 9-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning with a lower-body injury.

The 28-year-old has three goals and 14 points in 37 games this season.

Laurent Brossoit will start against the Minnesota Wild Tuesday as the Jets look to rebound from Monday's loss to the Calgary Flames.

Rick Bowness said there will be some personnel changes for the #NHLJets tonight, but wouldn’t elaborate.



Forward Cole Caufield did not participate in practice Tuesday as he received a therapy day.

Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic will start against the New York Islanders Tuesday, though head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed Tristan Jarry has been cleared to back up.