Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk will make his return Tuesday after a five-game absence, head coach Paul Maurice announced Tuesday morning.

The 26-year-old has missed his team's last five contests with what was initially reported as an illness, but Tkachuk revealed after practice that he was recovering from an unspecified procedure, as reported by the Miami Herald's Jordan McPherson.

Tkachuk has recorded two assists in two games played this season, and will look to build on that total against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

Maurice also confirmed G Sergei Bobrovsky as his starting goalie for Tuesday's game. This season, the Russian netminder has a record of 3-1-1 in five starts, with a 2.95 goals-against average and an .895 save-percentage.

Montreal Canadiens

F Juraj Slafkovsky will be out with an upper-body injury for at least a week, as reported by TSN's Kenzie Lalonde.

Slafkovsky sustained an apparent shoulder injury at practice last week, but recorded two assists in 15:57 of ice time during the Canadiens' 4-3 shootout loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday.

The former first overall pick from the 2022 NHL Entry Draft was seen skating alone before Tuesday's optional skate, but left the ice before the main session.

The 20-year-old has registered one goal and six points this season, and is coming off of a breakout 2023-24 campaign that saw him record his first 50-point season.

Michael Pezetta will occupy Slafkovsky's spot in the lineup Tuesday, Lalonde reports.

Pezetta, 26, will make his 2024-25 season debut for Montreal Tuesday against the New York Rangers. In 61 games with the Canadiens last year, the Toronto native registered three goals and nine assists.

New Jersey Devils

Goaltender Jake Allen is expected to get the start for Tuesday's contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Allen, 34, was the first goalie to come off of the ice, as reported by Devils' play-by-play commentator Bill Spaulding.

The Fredricton, N.B., native has compiled a 2-0-0 record to go along with a stellar 0.50 goals-against average and a .974 save-percentage in two starts.

Jacob Markstrom will take a seat after allowing six goals on 37 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals last time out.

New York Islanders

The New York Islanders have recalled forward Liam Foudy from Bridgeport (AHL), the team announced Tuesday.

Julien Gauthier has cleared waivers in the wake of Anthony Duclair's injury, and was sent to Bridgeport in a corresponding move.

Foudy has recorded four assists in five games at the AHL level this season. He joined the Islanders as a free agent, signing a one-year deal with the team this past offseason.

The 24-year-old spent most of last season with the Nashville Predators' AHL affiliate, Milwaukee Admirals, posting 10 goals and six assists in 28 contests.

Formerly a first-round selection of the Blue Jackets in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Foudy spent parts of five seasons in Columbus before being claimed from waivers by the Predators last season.