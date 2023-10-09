Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Fraser Minten will start the season in the NHL. The 19-year-old was informed of the decision by Leafs GM Brad Treliving yesterday.

Minten skated on a line with Matthew Knies and Calle Jarnkrok at Monday's practice.

Minten was selected by the Leafs in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft. He recorded 31 goals and 36 assists in 57 games with the Kamloops Blazers last season.

Fraser Minten received a call from #leafs GM Brad Treliving yesterday informing him that he'd be starting the season in the NHL.

The Leafs loaned 10 players to the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Monday, including forwards Nick Robertson and Pontus Holmberg.

The @MapleLeafs have loaned the following players to the @TorontoMarlies:



The team practiced with the following lines on Monday:

Bertuzzi-Matthews-Marner

Domi-Tavares-Nylander

Knies-Minten-Jarnkrok

Gregor-Kampf-Reaves

McMann-Cowan

Rielly-Brodie

McCabe-Klingberg

Giordano-Liljegren

Kokkonen-Miller

Samsonov

Woll

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens loaned forward Emil Heineman and defenceman Mattias Norlinder to the AHL's Laval Rocket. With the move, the Habs appear to have set their 23-man roster for opening night:

Forwards: Anderson, Caufield, Dach, Evans, Gallagher, RHP, Monahan, Newhook, Pearson, Pezzetta, Slafkovský, Suzuki, Ylönen

Defence: Guhle, Harris, Kovacevic, Matheson, Savard, Xhekaj

Goalies: Allen, Montembeault, Primeau

The team practiced with the following lines at Monday's skate:

Caufield-Suzuki-Anderson

Newhook-Dach-Slafkovsky

Pearson-Monahan-Gallagher

RHP-Evans-Ylönen



Matheson - Savard

Guhle - Kovacevic

Harris - Xhekaj/Barron

Calgary Flames

The Flames assigned defenceman Nick DeSimone and forwards Emilio Petterson and Marin Pospisil to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers on Monday.

The club has 27 players remaining in camp: 16 forwards, nine defencemen, and two goalies.

Winnipeg Jets

TSN's John Lu reports that Nikolaj Ehlers, who has been dealing with neck spasms through training camp, was on this ice for practice Monday as the Winnipeg Jets prepare to face the Calgary Flames in the season opener for both clubs on Wednesday. Ehlers declared himself ready to play in Wednesday's season opener in Calgary.

Winnipeg Jets forward Ville Heinola will miss a minimum of eight weeks after undergoing surgery on his fractured left ankle, head coach Rick Bowness said.

Heinola was placed on injured reserve on Friday.

Heinola injured the ankle in a collision with Ottawa Senators defenceman Erik Brannstrom while battling for a loose puck in the corner on Thursday night. He played just 3:22 minutes before sustaining the injury and had to be helped off the ice.

#NHLJets Bowness says Heinola underwent surgery on his fractured left ankle and will be out a minimum of 8 weeks. He will spend his recovery at home in Finland.

Lines at practice:

Connor - Scheifele - Vilardi

Ehlers - Perfetti - Neiderreiter

Iafallo - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Kupari - Namestnikov

Gustafsson

Morrissey - DeMelo

Samberg- Pionk

Dillon - Schmidt

Stanley - Chisholm

Hellebuyck

Brossoit