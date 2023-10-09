Ice Chips: Minten makes Leafs' opening night roster
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forward Fraser Minten will start the season in the NHL. The 19-year-old was informed of the decision by Leafs GM Brad Treliving yesterday.
Minten skated on a line with Matthew Knies and Calle Jarnkrok at Monday's practice.
Minten was selected by the Leafs in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft. He recorded 31 goals and 36 assists in 57 games with the Kamloops Blazers last season.
The Leafs loaned 10 players to the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Monday, including forwards Nick Robertson and Pontus Holmberg.
F Nick Abruzzese
F Max Ellis
G Dennis Hildeby
F Roni Hirvonen
F Pontus Holmberg
D Topi Niemelä
D Marshall Rifai
F Nicholas Robertson
F Logan Shaw
F Ryan Tverberg
The team practiced with the following lines on Monday:
Bertuzzi-Matthews-Marner
Domi-Tavares-Nylander
Knies-Minten-Jarnkrok
Gregor-Kampf-Reaves
McMann-Cowan
Rielly-Brodie
McCabe-Klingberg
Giordano-Liljegren
Kokkonen-Miller
Samsonov
Woll
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens loaned forward Emil Heineman and defenceman Mattias Norlinder to the AHL's Laval Rocket. With the move, the Habs appear to have set their 23-man roster for opening night:
Forwards: Anderson, Caufield, Dach, Evans, Gallagher, RHP, Monahan, Newhook, Pearson, Pezzetta, Slafkovský, Suzuki, Ylönen
Defence: Guhle, Harris, Kovacevic, Matheson, Savard, Xhekaj
Goalies: Allen, Montembeault, Primeau
The team practiced with the following lines at Monday's skate:
Caufield-Suzuki-Anderson
Newhook-Dach-Slafkovsky
Pearson-Monahan-Gallagher
RHP-Evans-Ylönen
Matheson - Savard
Guhle - Kovacevic
Harris - Xhekaj/Barron
Calgary Flames
The Flames assigned defenceman Nick DeSimone and forwards Emilio Petterson and Marin Pospisil to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers on Monday.
The club has 27 players remaining in camp: 16 forwards, nine defencemen, and two goalies.
Winnipeg Jets
TSN's John Lu reports that Nikolaj Ehlers, who has been dealing with neck spasms through training camp, was on this ice for practice Monday as the Winnipeg Jets prepare to face the Calgary Flames in the season opener for both clubs on Wednesday. Ehlers declared himself ready to play in Wednesday's season opener in Calgary.
Winnipeg Jets forward Ville Heinola will miss a minimum of eight weeks after undergoing surgery on his fractured left ankle, head coach Rick Bowness said.
Heinola was placed on injured reserve on Friday.
Heinola injured the ankle in a collision with Ottawa Senators defenceman Erik Brannstrom while battling for a loose puck in the corner on Thursday night. He played just 3:22 minutes before sustaining the injury and had to be helped off the ice.
Lines at practice:
Connor - Scheifele - Vilardi
Ehlers - Perfetti - Neiderreiter
Iafallo - Lowry - Appleton
Barron - Kupari - Namestnikov
Gustafsson
Morrissey - DeMelo
Samberg- Pionk
Dillon - Schmidt
Stanley - Chisholm
Hellebuyck
Brossoit