Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

Forward Gabriel Vilardi is continuing to work himself back from an upper-body injury but is not ready for contact yet, according TSN's John Lu.

The Jets are getting set to travel to St. Louis for Game 3 of their first-round series and there will be an update on his status after practice.

Vilardi, 25, was injured during the Jets' 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on March 23 and has missed the team's last 13 games, including Games 1 and 2 against the Blues.

The 6-foot-3 centre was fifth on the team in scoring this season with 27 goals and 61 points in 71 games.

Winnipeg enters Game 3 of their series with the Blues holding a 2-0 series lead with the series shifting to St. Louis on Thursday.

Forward Aliaksei Protas skated prior to the Capitals morning skate ahead of Game 2 of their first-round series with the Montreal Canadiens, according to Tarik El-Bashir of the Monumental Sports Network.

Protas, 24, missed the Capitals 3-2 overtime win in Game 1 due to a foot injury that that also caused him to miss the last six games of the regular season.

The 6-foot-6 centre was skating in a regular sweater on Wednesday, but his status for Game 2 has not been determined.

Protas was a key offensive force for the Capitals this season, recording 30 goals and 66 points in 76 games.

Washington has a 1-0 series advantage over the Canadiens entering Game 2.

Head coach Jared Bednar told Denver's Altitude Sports Radio that there's a good chance captain Gabriel Landeskog will paly in Game 3 of their first-round matchup against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.

Landeskog, 32, hasn't had any NHL action since the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in 2022.

The 6-foot-1 winger appeared in two games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles, recording a goal and two points as he continues to gear up for playoff action.

Landeskog has played his entire 11-plus season career in Colorado, recording 248 goals and 571 points in 738 career games. He added 27 goals and 67 points in 69 career playoff games.

Colorado is tied with Dallas 1-1 in their first-round series entering Game 3 on Wednesday.