Ice Chips: "Good chance" Guentzel makes Canes debut tonight
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Carolina Hurricanes
There's a "real good possibility" newly-acquired forward Jake Guentzel will make his debut for the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday against the New York Rangers, per head coach Rod Brind'Amour.
Guentzel last played on Feb. 14 with the Pittsburgh Penguins, when he suffered a shoulder injury. The forward was acquired by the Hurricanes along with defenceman Ty Smith for Michael Bunting, a pair of prospects and a first- and fifth-round draft pick.
The 29-year-old native of Omaha, Nebr. has 20 goals and 52 points in 50 games this season.
The Hurricanes trail the Rangers for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division, with a 39-19-6 record.
Montreal Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens are making a lineup swap on the blue line for their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, subbing in Johnathan Kovacevic for Jordan Harris.
Kovacevic has missed the past three games with a lower-body injury, but has played 51 games this season with six goals and nine points.
Harris has averaged just under 17 minutes of time on ice per game in 40 games this season.
Ottawa Senators
Zack Ostapchuk is set to make his debut for the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday against the Penguins, per TSN's Claire Hanna.
"You don’t believe it for a couple minutes," the 20-year-old said. "I called my mom & that’s when I realized that this was going to come true and my dream as a little kid is coming true tonight.”
Travis Hamonic skated Tuesday morning in a non-contact jersey as he tries to return from a lower-body injury.
Hamonic, 33, has missed the last five games with the injury.
The St. Malo, Manit. native has two goals and six points in 47 games for the Senators this season.
Chicago Blackhawks
Andreas Athanasiou is set to make his return to the lineup for the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks, per The Athletic's Mark Lazerus.
Athanasiou, 29, hasn't played since Nov. 9, when he suffered a groin injury.
The Woodbridge, Ont. native has four assists in 11 games this season, his second in Chicago. In 80 games a season ago, he scored 20 goals and totaled 40 points.