Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens announced Monday morning that forwards Alex Newhook and Joel Armia as well as defenceman Gustav Lindstrom are all day-to-day with upper-body injuries.

Armia, 30, had seven goals and 14 points in 43 games last season as he dealt with multiple injuries.

Newhook was acquired by the Canadiens from the Colorado Avalanche on June 27 in exchange for 2023 first- and second-round picks as well as prospect Gianni Fairbrother. The 22-year-old had 14 goals and 30 points in 82 games last season.

Lindstrom arrived in August as part of the deal that sent Jeff Petry to the Detroit Red Wings. He had eight points in 36 games with Detroit in 2022-23.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets have assigned forwards Chaz Lucius and Wyatt Bongiovanni to the AHL's Manitoba Moose and sent forward Colby Barlow back to the OHL's Owen Sound Attack.

Lucius, 20, split last season between the Moose and the WHL's Portland Winterhawks. In the AHL, he had two goals and five points in 12 games and in six appearances with Portland, he had five goals and 15 points. He also helped the United States win bronze at the 2023 World Juniors with five goals and two assists in seven games.

Barlow, the 18th overall pick in June's draft by Winnipeg, missed a lot of training camp due to an illness. In 2022-23, he had 46 goals and 79 points in 59 games with Owen Sound. He signed his three-year, entry-level contract on Sept. 21.

Per TSN's John Lu, defenceman Nate Schmidt is wearing a regular jersey at the team's morning skate but will not play against the Calgary Flames tonight.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The morning skate lines at Leafs practice ahead of tonight's preseason contest against the Montreal Canadiens, per TSN's Mark Masters.

Bertuzzi - Matthews - Marner

Domi - Nylander - Robertson

Knies - Tavares - Lafferty

Gregor - Kampf - Reaves

Rielly - Brodie

McCabe - Liljegren

Benoit - Kokkonen

Samsonov

Petruzzelli