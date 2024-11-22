Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Jets used these line rushes during Friday's morning skate prior to their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to get the start as he looks to build on his impressive 13-2-0 record to start the season with a .923 save percentage and a 2.20 goals-against average.

The Maple Leafs were without winger Matthew Knies as the team held practice on Friday.

The team has yet to provide an timeline on the winger after he exited Wednesday's win over the Vegas Golden Knights following a high hit from Zach Whitecloud.

Defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson was also absent from Maple Leafs' practice on Friday due to an illness.

Ekman-Larsson, 33, had 20:21 of ice time during his team's 3-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday while recording an assist.

The 6-foot-2 left-shot defenceman has a goal and eight points in 20 games this season while averaging 21:09 of ice time.

Defenceman Philippe Myers was recalled from his conditioning stint with the AHL's Toronto Marlies in a corresponding move.

Myers skated in one game with the Maple Leafs this year, a 4-3 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on Oct. 26 where he had 12:11 of ice time.

The Maple Leafs used these lines at practice on Friday:

Forward Patrik Laine participated in Canadiens' practice on Friday in a non-contract sweater, according to Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette.

Laine, 26, hasn't played this season after suffering a knee injury during the pre-season.

The 6-foot-4 winger was acquired by the Canadiens, along with a draft pick, from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for defenceman Jordan Harris in the off-season

Tristan Jarry will get the start tonight against the Winnipeg Jets, while Kris Letang and Kevin Hayes are both game-time decisions.

Forwards Cody Glass and Blake Lizotte participated in the team's optional morning skate on Friday in non-contact jerseys.

Glass, 25, has missed the last six games while dealing with a concussion he sustained during the Penguins' 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 7.

The 6-foot-3 centre has four assists in 14 games this season.

Lizotte suffered his second concussion on the season when he was struck by the face by the puck during the team's 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 13.

He has two goals in seven games this season.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins recalled forward Marc McLaughlin from the AHL's Providence Bruins and assigned forward Georgii Merkulov to Providence on Friday.

McLaughlin, 25, has five goals and 10 points in 15 games in the AHL this season.

Merkulov appeared in three games in Boston this season, recording an assist.

The 24-year-old also has two goals and 11 points in 12 games in the AHL this season.

Nashville Predators

The Predators recalled defenceman Adam Wilsby from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals on Friday.

Wilsby, 24, has a goal and three points in 11 games with the Admirals this season.