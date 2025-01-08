Ice Chips: Hurricanes G Andersen skates for first time since surgery

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

Star forward Elias Pettersson, who has not played since Dec. 23 due to an undisclosed injury, will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Capitals in Washington.

The 26-year-old Swede has 10 goals and 18 assists in 34 games with the Canucks this season, his seventh in Vancouver.

Head coach Rick Tocchet added goalie Thatcher Demko, who has played just seven games this season, is close to returning as well.

Defenceman Filip Hronek was assigned to the AHL.

Pittsburgh Penguins

After missing Tuesday's loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, Penguins star forward Evgeni Malkin skated ahead of practice on Wednesday, but was not part of the line rushes.

The 38-year-old veteran has scored eight goals and 24 assists over 41 games this season, his 19th in Pittsburgh.

Veteran goalie Frederik Andersen skated for the first time since undergoing knee surgery on Nov. 22.

Andersen was expected to miss the next 8-12 weeks at the time of the surgery.

The 35-year-old had a 1.48 goals-against average over four games before going down with his injury earlier in the season.

Andersen has dealt with numerous injuries during his four-year run in Carolina, playing just 16 games last season and 34 in 2022-23.

Colorado Avalanche

Forward Jonathan Drouin will miss Wednesday's game in Chicago against the Blackhawks with an upper-body injury.

The 29-year-old has three goals and five assists across nine games this season.

Centre Jiří Kulich left Monday's win over the Capitals with a lower-body injury and is considered week-to-week.

The 20-year-old rookie has seven goals and two assists over 31 games with the Sabres this season.

Forward Tyson Kozak has been recalled from the AHL with forwards Konsta Helenius and Anton Wahlberg being reassigned to the minors.

Kozak, 22, has scored one goal in three games with the Sabres this season.