Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin and forward Calle Jarnkrok will be in the lineup when the Maple Leafs take on the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Lyubushkin, 29, was acquired by the Maple Leafs on Thursday from the Anaheim Ducks in a three-team trade that also included the Carolina Hurricanes.

The 6-foot-2 right-shot defenceman is entering his second stint with the club after playing 31 games during the 2021-22 campaign, recording two goals and six points.

This season, Lyubushkin has four assists in 55 games with the Ducks.

Lyubushkin will be paired with all-star defenceman Morgan Rielly.

Jarnkrok is returning to the Maple Leafs' lineup after missing 13 games with a broken knuckle.

He sustained the injury during practice on Jan. 29 after taking a puck to the hand.

The 32-year-old winger has 10 goals and 19 points in 46 games this season.

Additionally, defenceman Timothy Liljegren is a game-time decision against the Rangers on Saturday.

The 6-foot-1 right-shot defenceman missed the team's last two games with an undisclosed injury.

He has two goals and 16 points in 40 games this season.

The Jets are projected to use these lines for Saturday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Connor - Scheifele - Vilardi

Ehlers - Monahan - Iafallo

Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Namestnikov - Perfetti

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Schmidt

Hellebuyck

Brossoit

Defenceman Thomas Chabot is questionable for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers with an undisclosed injury.

Chabot is dinged up and is a question mark for tonight, so Max Guenette will take the warmup and will play if Chabot can't go. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) March 2, 2024

Chabot, 27, had 22:46 of icetime during the Senators' 5-3 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Friday with a rating of minus-2.

The 6-foot-2 left-shot defenceman has five goals and 21 points in 36 games this season.

Mads Sogaard is expected to be in net on Saturday against the Flyers.

Sogaard will start tonight. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) March 2, 2024

Sogaard, 23, takes the reins after Anton Forsberg suffered a lower-body injury during the Senators' loss to the Coyotes on Friday and Joonas Korpisalo recovering from an illness.

Both Forsberg and Korpisalo did not make the trip to Philadelphia.

Korpisalo is sick and Forsberg was injured last night so Merilainen will be the backup. Neither Korpisalo or Forsberg made the trip to Philadelphia. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) March 2, 2024

Sogaard appeared in four games this season and has a 1-1 record with a .825 save percentage and 5.09 goals-against average.

The Senators recalled defenceman Max Guenette and goaltender Leevi Merilainen from the AHL's Belleville Senators on Saturday.

Guenette, 22, has five goals and 29 points in 48 AHL games this season.

He appeared in the Senators' 5-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 15 but did not record a point.

Merilainen, 21, has a 7-6-2 record in the AHL with a .904 save percentage and 3.02 goals-against average.

The Stars recalled forward Logan Stankoven from the AHL's Texas Stars on Saturday.

Stankoven, 21, made his NHL debut on Feb. 24 in a 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes and has three goals and four points in his first four games.