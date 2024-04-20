Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ilya Samsonov was the first goalie off the ice at the Toronto Maple Leafs' optional skate on Saturday, and is slated to get the start in net for their series opener against the Boston Bruins, TSN's Mark Masters reports.

Samsonov last started in net against the Detroit Red Wings on Apr. 13, where he allowed five goals in the overtime loss. In his last two games of the regular season, the 26-year-old allowed a combined 11 goals on 52 shots.

He played just one game against the Bruins this year - where he allowed two goals on 40 shots in an eventual 3-2 overtime loss on Nov. 2.

Additionally, per TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, forward William Nylander's status for Saturday's game is 'uncertain'. Nylander reportedly felt something was off after their season finale on Wednesday, and that he's likely dealing with a 'tweak'.

Nylander's 40 goals and 98 points this season both ranked second on the team behind Auston Matthews. Nylander was not on the ice during Saturday's optional skate.

Centre Jean-Gabriel Pageau is considered a game-time decision for the New York Islanders, per the team.

The veteran picked up a lower-body injury in their season finale against the Pittsburgh Penguins and has not practiced since.

Pageau, 31, played in all 82 games this past season for the Islanders, where he collected 11 goals and 33 points. They kick off their playoff run against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Edmonton Oilers

Forwards Mattias Janmark and Evander Kane were both absent from Edmonton Oilers' practice on Saturday, per The Athletic's Daniel Nugent-Bowman.

Kane did not play in the final three games of the season for the Oilers. The 32-year-old scored 24 goals and totaled 44 points in 77 games this season.

Edmonton begins its run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday against the Los Angeles Kings.

The Winnipeg Jets skated the following lines in practice on Saturday, per TSN's John Lu:

Connor - Scheifele - Vilardi

Ehlers - Monahan - Toffoli

Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Gustafsson - Namestnikov - Iafallo

Perfetti, Kupari

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Schmidt - Miller

Stanley - Samberg

Hellebuyck

Brossoit

Delia

The Jets play the opening game of their first-round matchup with the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.