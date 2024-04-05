Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ivan Fedotov will make his first start in the NHL for the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday against the Buffalo Sabres, the team announced on Friday.

Fedotov, 27, made his NHL debut on April 1 in the Flyers' overtime loss against the New York Islanders, where he allowed two goals on 21 shots in just over 38 minutes.

The 6-foot-6 native of Russia was drafted in the seventh round in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, but various commitments, including hockey team and military in Russia, prevented him from making his way over to North America.

Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand was not present at the Boston Bruins' practice skate on Friday, per The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa. Marchand has appeared in all 77 games this year for the Bruins, and he contributed a goal and an assist in their 4-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

The Bruins skated the following lines in practice on Friday, per Shinzawa:

Prax lines:

Heinen-Zacha-Pastrnak

Maroon-Coyle-Geekie

DeBrusk-Boqvist-Frederic

Van Riemsdyk-Beecher-Lauko

Lindholm-McAvoy

Wotherspoon-Carlo

Grzelcyk-Peeke

Lohrei-Shattenkirk

Ullmark

Swayman

The New Jersey Devils assigned forward Max Willman to the AHL's Utica Comets, the team announced on Friday.

Willman, 29, has three goals and four points in 18 games with the Devils this season.

In 68 career NHL games with the Flyers and Devils, the Barnstable, Mass. native has seven goals and 10 points.

The Minnesota Wild signed goaltender Samuel Hlavaj to a two-year, entry-level contract that will start in the 2024-25 season, the team announced on Friday.

Hlavaj, 22, posted a 3.10 goals-against average in 28 games playing in the Czech Extraliga this season.

The Slovakia native posted a 2.22 GAA and a .932 save percentage in three games for his home country at the 2023 IIHF World Championship.