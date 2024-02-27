Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips

Vegas Golden Knights

Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel returned to the ice Tuesday sporting a red, non-contract jersey, the team shared.

Eichel last played against the Boston Bruins on Jan. 11, when he tallied a pair of points in the Golden Knights' 2-1 win.

The 27-year-old suffered a lower-body injury in the game and would later have to undergo surgery.

The North Chelmsford, Mass., native recorded 19 goals and 44 points in 42 games prior to being sidelined.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Timothy Liljegren will not dress for the Maple Leafs against the Golden Knights, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced Tuesday.

Liljegren, 24, was also absent from the team's practice on Monday.

The Kristianstad, Sweden, native has a pair of goals and 16 points in 40 games with the Maple Leafs this season, his fifth with the club since being drafted 17th overall in 2017.

The Flyers have placed defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen on injured reserve (upper body) and have recalled forward Bobby Brink from Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the team announced.

Ristolainen, 29, last played on Feb. 10 against the Seattle Kraken, logging 15:26 minutes of ice time in the Flyers' 3-2 win.

The Finnish-born blueliner has one goal and four points in 31 games for the Flyers.

Montreal Canadiens

Canadiens head coach Martin St-Louis announced that Jayden Struble will not dress tonight against the Arizona Coyotes.

The 22-year-old from Rhode Island has three goals and seven points in 39 games.