Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Carolina Hurricanes

Forward Jake Guentzel skated with the Hurricanes on Sunday, according to Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer.

Guentzel skated today but Brind’Amour not sure when he will play. — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) March 10, 2024

Guentzel, 29, was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday and has been out since Feb. 14 with a shoulder injury.

The 5-foot-11 winger is eligible to come off of injured reserve but head coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters that he doesn't know when he will get in the lineup.

Guentzel has 22 goals and 52 points in 50 games this season with the Penguins.

Forward Jack Drury will miss Sunday's game against the Calgary Flames with a lower-body injury.

Frederik Andersen will start tonight for the #Canes vs. Calgary.



Jack Drury (lower-body injury) is out. Brendan Lemieux draws in.



Jake Guentzel (upper-body injury) will not debut. Rod Brind’Amour says he doesn’t think he’s far away, but it won’t be within the next day or two. pic.twitter.com/ZU2Fwdi5Bd — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) March 10, 2024

Drury, 24, had 11:46 of ice time during the Hurricanes' 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

The 5-foot-11 centre has eight goals and 27 points in 63 games this season.

Goaltenders Jake Allen and Kaapo Kahkonen have joined the Devils and took part in practice on Saturday, according to team reporter Amanda Stein.

Jake Allen has arrived in New Jersey as well. He just stepped onto the ice and joins Kahkonen and Daws for #NJDevils practice. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 10, 2024

Allen and Kahkonen were both acquired on Friday ahead of the trade deadline from the Montreal Canadiens and the San Jose Sharks.

Akira Schmid was assigned to the AHL's Utica Comets on Saturday to help make room for the two netminders.

While waiting for the arrival of Allen and Kahkonen, Nico Daws started in net during the Devils' 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, making 22 saves and allowing two goals in the loss.

Allen, 33, made 21 starts for the Canadiens and has a 6-12-3 record with an .892 save percentage and 3.65 goals-against average.

Kahkonen, 27, appeared in 31 games with the Sharks this season and has a 6-20-3 record with an .895 save percentage and 3.81 GAA.

Additionally, the Devils recalled forward Nolan Foote from the Comets on Sunday

The 23-year-old was undergoing a conditioning stint in the AHL after sustaining an upper-body injury in training camp.

Foot recorded three goals and four points in four games with the Comets.

The 6-foot-3 winger only appeared in six games with the Devils last season, registering a goal.

Colorado Avalanche

Forward Logan O'Connor will have season-ending hip surgery this week and will be out for the remainder of the season, according to head coach Jared Bednar.

Per head coach Jared Bednar, forward Logan O’Connor will have season-ending hip surgery. — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 10, 2024

O'Connor, 27, last played during the Avalanche's 5-0 shutout victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on March 4 where he skated 11:51.

The 6-foot winger has 13 goals and 25 points in 57 games this season.

The Rangers signed goaltender Louis Domingue to a one-year contract extension on Sunday.

Domingue, 32, has appeared in 24 games with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack this season, going 13-7-4 with a .910 save percentage and 2.65 goals-against average. He has made one start for the Rangers in 2023-24, stopping 25 shots in a win against the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 9.

A fifth-round pick (138th overall) by the Coyotes at the 2010 NHL Draft, the St-Hyacinthe, Que. native has appeared in 143 career NHL games split between the Coyotes, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils, Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins and Rangers with a 60-60-10 record.

The Penguins activated forward Bryan Rust off of injured reserve on Sunday.

Rust, 31, missed the team's last seven games with an upper-body injury.

The 5-foot-11 winger has 18 goals and 36 points in 42 games this season.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues recalled defenceman Matthew Kessel from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday.

Kessel, 23, appeared in 22 games this season in St. Louis, recording two assists.

The 6-foot-2 right-shot defenceman also has two goals and seven points in 34 games in the AHL this season.