Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Jake McCabe, and forwards Bobby McMann and David Kampf participated in the Maple Leafs' morning skate prior to their game against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, according to Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun.

McCabe, 31, has missed the team's last five games after taking a puck to the face during the Maple Leafs' 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 30.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman participated in practice on Monday but head coach Craig Berube told reporters that he is considered day-to-day.

McCabe has five assists in 23 games this season while averaging 21:20 of ice time.

McMann, 28, missed the team's last six games after suffering a lower-body injury during the Maple Leafs' 5-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Nov. 27.

The 6-foot-2 winger has six goals and seven points in 21 games this season.

Kampf, 29, missed the team's last nine games with a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-2 centre has three assists in 18 games this season.

The Maple Leafs recalled forward Nikita Grebenkin from the AHL's Toronto Marlies and assigned defenceman Marshall Rifai to the Marlies on Thursday.

Grebenkin, 21, was assigned to the Marlies on Tuesday after the team activated forward Max Domi from injured reserve.

The 6-foot-2 winger appeared in seven games with the Maple Leafs this season, averaging 8:45 of ice time. He also has four goals and 10 points in 13 games with the Marlies.

Grebenkin was drafted 135th overall by the Maple Leafs in 2022 and is participating in his first season in North America.

Rifai, 26, has two goals and four points with the Marlies this season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs used these lines during Thursday's morning skate, according to TSN's Tony Ambrogio:

New Jersey Devils

Forward Erik Haula and goaltender Jake Allen did not participate in the Devils' morning skate prior to their game against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Haula, 33, skated 14:40 during the Devils' 2-1 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, recording a shot and two penalty minutes.

The 5-foot-11 winger has five goals and 11 points in 31 games this season.

Allen, 34, wasn't available for the Devils' loss to the Maple Leafs due to an undisclosed injury and called up netminder Isaac Poulter from the AHL's Utica Comets to backup Jacob Markstrom.

The 6-foot-2 goaltender has a 5-4-1 record this season with a .904 save percentage and 2.84 goals-against average.

Markstrom is expected to start against the Kings on Thursday.

The 6-foot-6 netminder has a 13-6-2 record with a .906 save precentage and 2.48 GAA.

The Devils recalled defenceman Colton White from the AHL's Utica Comets on Thursday.

White, 27, has a goal and eight points in Utica this season.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman joined the Devils in the off-season on a two-year, two-way contract.

Philadelphia Flyers

Aleksei Kolosov will start in net against the Detroit Red Wings, head coach John Tortorella confirmed on Thursday.

Kolosov has a 3-5-1 record this season with a 3.29 goals-against average and .881 save percentage.

Additionally, defenceman Egor Zamula will go into the lineup on Thursday with Emil Andrae coming out as a healthy scratch.

Andrae, 22, skated 21:28 in the Flyers' 5-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday and had a minus-2 rating.

The 5-foot-9 left-shot defenceman has a goal and five points in 19 games this season.

Zamula, 24, last appeared in the Flyers' 4-3 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday where he skated 13:51 and had a minus-1 rating.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman has a goal and six points in 19 games this season.

New York Islanders

Forward Mathew Barzal participated in the Islanders' morning skate on Thursday after missing a month with an upper-body.

Barzal, 27, hasn't played since the Islanders 2-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 30.

The 6-foot-1 centre has two goals and five points in 10 games this season.

Dallas Stars

The Stars recalled defenceman Lian Bichsel from the AHL's Texas Stars on Thursday.

Bichsel, 20, was drafted 18th overall by the Stars in 2022 and has three goals and nine points in 21 games in Texas this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Jet Greaves is expected to start in net against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Greaves was recalled from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday and has an 8-4-3 record with a .902 save percentage and 3.21 goals-against average in the AHL this season.

Elvis Merzlikins will serve as Greaves' backup on Thursday.

Forward Mathieu Olivier will play against the Capitals on Thursday, despite missing Wednesday's practice with an upper-body injury, according to Portzline.

The 6-foot-1 winger has eight goals and 11 points in 28 games this season.

Forward Justin Danforth will miss Thursday's game against the Capitals with a lower-body injury.

The 5-foot-8 winger has three goals and eight points in 25 games this season.