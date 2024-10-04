Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

There were a few notable absences at Toronto Maple Leafs practice on Friday, including defenceman Jake McCabe and forwards Nick Robertson and Calle Jarnkrok.

The team announced that McCabe (upper-body injury), Jarnkrok (lower-body injury) and Nick Robertson (upper-body injury) are all being considered day-to-day with their injuries.

Robertson scored two goals in Thursday night's victory over the Detroit Red Wings, and has five goals in preseason action.

Easton Cowan was also absent.

The Leafs skated the following lines in practice:

Toronto also announced a bevy of players were reassigned to the Toronto Marlies of the AHL: forwards Joseph Blandisi, Nikita Grebenkin, Roni Hirvonen, Alex Nylander, Cedric Pare, Jacob Quillan, Logan Shaw and Ryan Tverberg. The defencemen sent down were Mikko Kokkonen, Nicolas Mattinen, Topi Niemala, Matteo Pietroniro and Cade Webber.

Goaltender Artur Akhtyamov was also sent to the Marlies. Forward Alex Steeves was placed on waivers for the purpose of reassignment to the Marlies.

The Maple Leafs play their final preseason game on Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings before opening the regular season with a battle against the Montreal Canadiens next Wednesday.

A host of lineup regulars for the Ottawa Senators will not be making the trip down to Detroit for their preseason clash against the Red Wings on Friday.

The team indicated that players participating in the early skate on Friday morning are not going to be playing against the Red Wings. That list includes top goaltender Linus Ullmark and forwards Brady Tkachuk, Shane Pinto and Tim Stutzle, among others.

Goaltender Mads Sogaard and veteran forward David Perron both participated in practice on Friday. Perron, 36, was expected to play on Tuesday against the Montreal Canadiens but was scratched with spasms.

The Senators have one final preseason game against the Canadiens on Saturday before they start the regular season next Thursday against the defending-champion Florida Panthers.

Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets skated the following lines in practice on Friday:

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Perfetti-Namestnikov-Ehlers

Niederreiter-Lowry-Appleton

Barron-Kupari-Iafallo

Lambert, Chibrikov, JAD, and Gustafsson the extras.

Morrissey-DeMelo

Samberg-Pionk

Fleury-Miller

Salomonsson-Coghlan

The Jets wrap up their preseason schedule with a game against the Calgary Flames on Friday. They open the regular season schedule on Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers.

Star defenceman Erik Karlsson was on the ice in a regular black jersey for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, according to NHL.com's Wes Crosby.

Crosby notes that it Karlsson may not necessarily be cleared for contact at this point, as he continues to work back from an upper-body injury suffered earlier in camp.

Participating in a morning skate, it is possible there was no contact expected to be involved in the session.

Karlsson is entering his second season with the Penguinns after he tallied 101 points with the San Jose Sharks and earned the Norris Trophy two years ago. He scored 11 goals and finished with 56 points in 82 games with Pittsburgh last year.

Per The Athletic's Arthur Staple, the New York Islanders will be skating most of their expected starters on Friday in their final preseason tilt.

Winger Kyle Palmeiri and defenceman Scott Mayfield are the only regulars who will not be participating against the New York Rangers.

The Islanders open their regular season schedule next Thursday against the Utah Hockey Club.

The Buffalo Sabres announced on Friday that they have loaned defenceman Ryan Johnson to the Rochester Americans of the AHL.

Johnson, 23, played in 41 games for the Sabres a year ago, where he tallied seven assists in his rookie campaign.

The Sabres are in Prague to battle the Devils to open the NHL regular season on Friday.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are still waiting on more information regarding the status of young forward Dmitry Voronkov.

The 24-year-old suffered an upper-body injury in their game against the Penguins on Thursday.

Head coach Dean Evason seemed to indicate that his injury could impact final roster decisions before the season opener next Thursday, but wouldn't give a timeline, per The Athletic's Aaron Portzline.

Voronkov scored 18 goals with 34 points in 75 games in his first NHL season with the Blue Jackets last season.

Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings announced on Friday that veteran defenceman Drew Doughty had successful surgery to repair his broken left ankle.

He is still considered month to month with the injury.

Jett Luchanko and Samu Tuomaala each participated in practice with the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday, wearing full-contact jerseys.

Tuomaala has been missed multiple practices with an undisclosed injury. The 21-year-old skated in 69 games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL last season, where he scored 15 goals and totaled 43 points.