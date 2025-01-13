Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are inching towards a return for two injured defencemen, as Jake McCabe and Jani Hakanpaa both participated in Monday's practice, per reports.

McCabe has missed the last three games with an upper-body injury after appearing to suffer the injury during a fight with the Philadelphia Flyers' Garnet Hathaway.

McCabe and Hathaway dropped the gloves near the end of the opening period and McCabe fell hard on the ice with Hathaway landing on top of him. McCabe, whose head appeared to hit the ice, was slow to get up but did leave the playing surface under his own power.

McCabe departed after roughly 10 minutes of practicing.

Hakanpaa practiced for the first time since undergoing a procedure on his knee following his second game of the season. He has been shut down since Nov. 16, when he was placed on retroactive IR.

The Maple Leafs held a pre-practice session with assistant coach Marc Savard to work on power play. The team went 0-for-3 with the man advantage in a 3-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, which dropped the Maple Leafs to 19th overall in power-play scoring.

Per TSN Leafs Insider Mark Masters, the power-play unit was shuffled at the session. Matthew Knies, Auston Matthews, John Tavares, William Nylander and Mitch Marner were working as the top power-play unit.

Maple Leafs shuffle lines in practice

After a disappointing effort in a shutout loss at home to the Canucks on Saturday, the Maple Leafs skated with a new player in the top line in practice.

Veteran forward Steven Lorentz skated as the left winger alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner at practice on Monday.

Lorentz, 28, has four goals and nine points in 44 games this season, his first with the Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs skated the following lines in practice:

Lorentz - Matthews - Marner

Knies - Tavares - Nylander

McMann - Domi - Robertson

Dewar - Kampf - Reaves

Pacioretty, Holmberg

Ekman-Larsson - Tanev

Rielly - Myers

Benoit - Timmins

Rifai - Hakanpää

Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets skated the following lines in practice on Monday:

Connor - Scheifele - Vilardi

Ehlers - Lowry - Iafallo

Neiderreiter - Kupari - Perfetti

Toninato - Gustafsson - Barron

Morrissey - DeMelo

Samberg - Pionk

Stanley - Heinola

Fleury (regular jersey) - Coghlan

The Jets return to action on Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Chicago Blackhawks skated the following lines in practice on Monday:

Bertuzzi-Bedard-Mikheyev

Foligno-Dickinson- Teräväinen

Dach-Nazar-Reichel

Hall-Donato-Maroon

Martinez-Jones

Vlasic-Crevier

Allan-Kaiser

The Blackhawks take on the Calgary Flames on Monday night, entering play at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks assigned defenceman Shakir Mukhamadullin to the AHL's San Jose Barracuda, the team announced on Monday.

Mukhamadullin, 23, has a goal in 10 games this season with the Sharks. He made his NHL debut a year ago with San Jose, and has one goal and one assist in 13 career games.

Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella told reporters on Monday that Samuel Ersson would start in net for their game against the Florida Panthers on Monday.

Tortorella would not make any announcements regarding the lineup in front of Ersson though, as the team is still making decisions based on the health of some of the players.