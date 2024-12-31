Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

After being listed as a healthy scratch for Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks, forward Jeff Skinner will return to the lineup for Edmonton's New Year's Eve clash against the visiting Utah Hockey Club.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch did not reveal who would be coming out of the lineup for Skinner.

The 32-year-old Toronto native has struggled in his first season with the Oilers, scored six goals with six assists alongside a minus-11 rating over 35 games in 2025-25.

Skinner signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Oilers over the summer.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews was placed on the injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 20, on Tuesday with his upper-body injury while defenceman Marshall Rifai was recalled from the American Hockey League.

The Maple Leafs say there has been no setback for Matthews and he is still eligible to come off the injured reserve at any time. The move allows the Leafs to add a player from the minors as both defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and forward Pontus Holmberg will miss Tuesday's afternoon game against the visiting New York Islanders due to an illness.

Projected Lines vs. Islanders

F

Pacioretty-Tavares-Marner

Knies-Kampf-Nylander

McMann-Domi-Robertson

Lorentz-Dewar-Reaves

D

Rielly-Myers

McCabe-Tanev

Benoit-Timmins

G

Woll (starter)

Hildeby

Tampa Bay Lightning

Bolts forward Jake Guentzel remains day-to-day, head coach Jon Cooper told the media.

Guentzel wore a non-contact jersey on practice on Tuesday. Tampa Bay's next game is Thursday against the San Jose Sharks.

“The game’s not for a couple more days. There's been improvements since a couple games ago, so hopefully that continues and see what happens,” said Cooper.

The 30-year-old American is putting together an excellent first season with the Lighting, netting 20 goals and 17 across 33 games.

Veteran blueliner Kris Letang will likely remain out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Detroit against the Red Wings with an undisclosed injury.

Letang also missed Sunday's game against the New York Islanders.

Playing in his 19th season with the Penguins, the 37-year-old is averaging 23:24 of ice time, scoring seven goals and nine assists over 34 games.

Colorado Avalanche

Rookie centre Ivan Ivan is considered week-to-week and will be placed in the injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

The 22-year-old has five goals and three assists over 37 games with the Avs this season, his first in the NHL since signing a two-year contract with the organization in March.

Dallas Stars

Defenceman Matt Dumba has missed eight straight games with an upper-body injury, but will return on Tuesday against the visiting Buffalo Sabres.

The 30-year-old Regina native has tallied a single assist in 19 games with the Stars this season, his first in Dallas.