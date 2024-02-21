Ice Chips: Ylönen, Harris return to Habs lineup vs. Sabres
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Head coach Martin St. Louis confirmed that forward Jesse Ylönen and defenceman Jordan Harris will return to the Candiens' lineup tonight against the Buffalo Sabres. Michael Pezzetta and Johnathan Kovacevic will be healthy scratches.
Sam Montembeault will get the start.
Ylönen, 24, has three goals and four assists in 43 games this season.
Harris, 23, has one goal and five assists in 31 games this season.
New York Rangers
The Rangers have signed forward Jonny Brodzinski to a two-year deal that carries an AAV of $787,500.
The 30-year-old has four goals and 11 assists in 37 games this season.
Washington Capitals
The Capitals have called up forward Pierrick Dubé from the Hershey Bears of the AHL following the upper-body injury sustained by Nic Dowd on Tuesday.
Dubé has 24 goals and 34 points in 50 games with Hershey this season.
The 23-year-old was signed to a two-year, $1.9 million deal as an undrafted free agent this past summer.