Ice Chips: Jets' Ehlers to practice in non-contact jersey

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

Nikolaj Ehlers will skate with the Jets' veterans Thursday in a non-contact jersey. He has yet to suit up for a preseason game due to neck spasms.

Looks like Nikolaj Ehlers will skate with the #NHLJets veterans today in a non-contact jersey. — Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) September 28, 2023

Cole Perfetti was not listed in the practice groups after he left Wednesday's game following a hit to the head.

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris practice in a contact jersey for the second-straight day, reports Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch. He practiced on a line between Drake Batherson and Jiri Smejkal.

Norris did not play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens. While he will not play in Friday's preseason game, Norris did say he is close to returning.

He returned to full contact practice yesterday after "tweaked something" during last week's captain skate in Ottawa. Norris sat out most of the 2022-23 season due to a shoulder injury. He had two goals and three assists in eight games.

Brady Tkachuk will not play in Friday's game after taking a high stick on Wednesday. There is a cut above his eye that will need a few days to heal.

Today’s alignment. #Sens



Tarasenko Stutzle Giroux

Smejkal Norris Batherson

Crookshank Chartier Highmore

Kelly Kastelic MacEwen



Chychrun Chabot

Sanderson Zub

Brannstrom Hamonic

Guenette Thomson



Korpisalo

Forsberg

Sinclair — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) September 28, 2023

Tyler Boucher and Phillipe Daoust practiced in non-contact jerseys, Garrioch added.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens Group A practiced with the following lines on Thursday:

Pezzetta - Evans - Gallagher

Pearson - Stephens - Anderson

Ylönen - Farrell -Armia

Kidney - Beck - Roy

Harris - Barron/Lindström

Xhekaj -Reinbacher/Beaudin

Montembeault

Dobes

New York Rangers

Rangers forward Filip Chytil will not practice Thursday and the team has listed him as day-to-day due to an upper-body injury.

UPDATE : Filip Chytil (upper body, day-to-day) will not practice today. — NY Rangers PR (@NYR_PR) September 28, 2023

Washington Capitals

Ivan Miroshnichenko and Andrew Cristall are expected to make their preseason debuts tonight against the Detroit Red Wings, the Capitals announced.

Miroshnichenko was selected 20th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft and is expected to play beside Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom. He recorded three goals and one assist with Avangard Omsk in the KHL last season.

Cristall was selected in the second round (40th overall) by the club in the 2023 Draft. He scored 39 goals and 56 assists with the WHL's Kelowna Rockets last season.