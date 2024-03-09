Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Defenceman Joel Edmundson and forward Connor Dewar are expected to make their Toronto Maple Leafs debut against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

New look Leafs lines at morning skate in Montreal:



Benoit-Timmins — Joshua Kloke (@joshuakloke) March 9, 2024

Edmundson, 30, was acquired on Thursday from the Washington Capitals in exchange for two draft picks.

The 6-foot-5 defenceman has a goal and six point in 44 games with the Capitals, averaging 16:26 of ice time.

He was paired with Timothy Liljegren on Toronto's third pairing during Saturday's morning skate.

Dewar, 24, was acquired prior to the trade deadline on Friday from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for prospect Dmitry Ovchinnikov and a draft pick.

The 5-foot-10 centre has 10 goals and 14 points in 57 games this season.

He centred Pontus Holmberg and Ryan Reaves on the team's fourth line during Saturday's morning skate.

The Maple Leafs used these lines during Saturday's morning skate, according to Joshua Kloke of The Athletic:

Bertuzzi - Matthews - Nylander

Domi - Tavares - Jarnkrok

Knies - Kampf - McMann

Holmberg - Dewar - Reaves

Brodie - McCabe

Rielly - Lyubushkin

Edmundson - Liljegren

Benoit - Timmins

Star winger Mitch Marner will not be available to the Maple Leafs on Saturday and is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, according to Kloke.

Mitch Marner is day to day with a lower body injury. — Joshua Kloke (@joshuakloke) March 9, 2024

Marner scored a goal and skated 20:51 during the Maple Leafs' 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

The 26-year-old forward has 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games this season.

The Canadiens used these lines during Saturday's morning skate prior to their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs:

Caufield - Suzuki - Slafkovsky

Roy - Newhook - Armia

Gallagher - Evans - Anderson

Pezzetta - Harvey-Pinard/Ylonen - Pearson

Matheson - Guhle

Xhekaj - Savard

Struble/Kovacevic - Harris

Montembeault

Primeau

The Red Wings recalled forward Jonatan Berggren from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday.

Berggren, 23, appeared in nine games with the Red Wings this season, recording two goals and five points.

The 5-foot-11 centre appeared in 67 games during his rookie season last year, registering 15 goals and 28 points.

He has 19 goals and 46 points in 43 games in the AHL this season.

The Sharks recalled defenceman Jacob MacDonald from the AHL's San Jose Barracuda on Saturday,

MacDonald, 31, appeared in 22 games with the Sharks this season, recording six goals and seven points.

The 6-foot defenceman also has four assists in six games in the AHL this season.

The Kraken assigned defenceman Cale Fleury to the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds on Saturday.

Fleury, 25, was recalled prior to the team's 3-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday but did not dress for the game.

The 6-foot-1 winger has not made an appearance with the Kraken this season and recorded an assist in 12 games in Seattle last year.

He has five goals and 26 points in 54 games with the Firebirds this season.