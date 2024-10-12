Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Forward John Tavares did not participate in the Toronto Maple Leafs' morning skate on Saturday due to an illness, the team announced.

He is a "possibility" to play against the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, according to head coach Craig Berube.

Tavares, 34, scored a goal in the season opener on Wednesday. He played in both of the first two games of the season.

Jayden Struble practiced for the Montreal Canadiens in their morning skate on Saturday, rotating with Arber Xhekaj in the third defensive pairing.

Struble, 23, has yet to make an appearance for the Canadiens after playing in 56 games a season ago.

The defenceman scored three goals and tallied 10 points in his first season in Montreal last year.

Montreal battles the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night, and the following lines skated in practice on Saturday morning:

Caufield-Suzuki- Slafkovsky

Newhook-Dach- Armia

Anderson-Evans- Gallagher

Heineman-Dvorak- Kapanen



Matheson- Guhle

Hutson- Savard

Xhekaj- Barron

Pittsburgh Penguins

Joel Blomquist is expected to start in net for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

The 22-year-old won his first career start in the Penguins' 6-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Bryan Rust also skated with Sidney Crosby's line on Saturday morning and is expected to make his season debut for Pittsburgh against Toronto.

The 11th year veteran has won two Stanley Cups with the Penguins in his career.

Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals skated the following lines in practice on Saturday:



Ovechkin-Strome-Mangiapane

McMichael-Dubois-Wilson

Milano-Lapierre-Protas

Duhaime-Dowd-Raddysh



Chychrun-Carlson

Fehervary-Roy

Sandin-van Riemsdyk



Lindgren

Thompson

The Capitals play their season opener against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday evening.

New York Rangers

Igor Shesterkin was the first goalie off the ice at the New York Rangers' practice on Saturday morning, indicating he is expected to start.

Matt Rempe also participated in drills and is expected to take the place of Jonny Brodzinski in the lineup on Saturday against the Utah Hockey Club.