Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forwards John Tavares, Calle Jarnkrok, and Alex Steeves will all miss Friday's practice and are considered to be day-to-day with lower-body injuries.

Tavares, 34, was in pain after colliding with Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta in the first period of their preseason game but didn't leave the game until the third period.

"It wasn't so bad afterwards, but throughout the second and especially in the third, it just got really, really stiff and I didn't have much," Tavares said after the game. "I told Craig I would just keep [shifts] short, but he determined to give me the rest of the night off."

"I didn't want to take a chance," said Berube. "It was my call."

Tavares had 29 goals and 65 points in 80 games last season.

Jarnkrok continues to be out with a lower-body injury and has not appeared in any of the Leafs preseason games.

The 6-foot forward did skate with captain Auston Matthews on Thursday prior to practice.

Steeves last appeared in the Maple Leafs 2-1 preseason loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday where he scored a goal on 12:26 of ice time.

Additionally defenceman Dakota Mermis had surgery on his jaw on Thursday and is listed as week-to-week.

Mermis, 30, signed a one-year, $775,000 deal with the Maple Leafs on July 2.

The 6-foot defenceman appeared in 47 games with the Minnesota Wild last season recording three goals and eight points.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings used these lines during Friday's morning skate prior to their preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks, according to Max Bultman of The Athletic.

Rasmussen - Copp - Fischer

Berggren - Compher - Tarasenko

Snively - Danielson - Chiasson

Ratcliffe - Lombardi - Hanas

Chiarot - Seider

Wallinder - Viro

Lagesson - Tuomisto

Lyon

Talbot

New York Rangers

The Rangers assigned goaltender Talyn Boyko to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday.

Boyko, 21, appeared in 26 games with the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones last season, going 13-9-1 with a .888 save percentage and 3.42 goals-against average.