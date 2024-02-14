Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Captain John Tavares and winger Mitch Marner did not practice with the team on Wednesday, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Nylander also absent today; Rielly taking his spot beside Matthews and Knies

Both Tavares and Marner missed Tuesday 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues due to an illness.

Tavares has 15 goals and 40 points in 50 games this season while Marner has 22 goals and 57 points in 50 games.

Also missing from Leafs' practice on Wednesday was star winger William Nylander.

Nylander skated 19:38 on Tuesday against the Blues and recorded a goal.

The 27-year-old has 26 goals and 66 points in 51 games this season.

Taking Nylander's place beside Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies on the top line is the suspended Morgan Rielly.

Rielly will be out until Feb.22 as he serves his five-game suspension for his cross-check to Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.

Defenceman Jake Sanderson is on the ice doing pre-practice drills as he continues to work his way back from a lower-body injury.

Head coach Jacques Martin said on Tuesday that the team is targeting for Sanderson to return some time this weekend or next week. He skated on his own yesterday prior to main practice.

Sanderson was injured on Jan. 31 in Ottawa's 3-2 overtime win over Detroit and did not play in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 21-year-old has seven goals and 24 points in 47 games this season.

Also in attendance at Sens optional practice today along with Sanderson are goaltenders Anton Forsberg and Joonas Korpisalo, defencemen Erik Brannstrom, Jacob Bernard-Docker and Travis Hamonic as well as forwards Shane Pinto, Dominik Kubalik, Mark Kastelic and Parker Kelly.

Forwards Nick Suzuki and Josh Anderson are absent from practice today for therapy days.

Suzuki had two goals and an assist in Montreal's 5-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

The Habs are back in action Thursday night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Forward Brendan Gallagher is eligible to return to the lineup after serving a five-game suspension.

Calgary Flames

The Flames recalled forward Cole Schwindt from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers on Wednesday.

Schwindt, 22, was acquired along with forward Jonathan Huberdeau and defenceman MacKenzie Weegar from the Florida Panthers in exchange for winger Matthew Tkachuk in June of 2022.

The 6-foot-2 forward has three previous appearances with the Flames but did not record a point and has a minus-1 rating.

Schwindt has nine goals and 21 points in 41 games in the AHL this season.