Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Forward John Tavares skated on Monday but did not participate in practice, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Tavares joined fellow injure Maple Leaf forwards Calle Jarnkrok, Connor Dewar, and defenceman Jani Hakanpaa on a separate sheet of ice in a red non-contact jersey.

The 34-year-old centre collided with Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta during the Leafs' 2-1 preseason victory on Thursday in the first period, but didn't leave the game until the third frame.

Tavares has not participated in on-ice activities with the teams since the injury.

"It wasn't so bad afterwards, but throughout the second and especially in the third, it just got really, really stiff and I didn't have much," Tavares said after the game. "I told Craig I would just keep [shifts] short, but he determined to give me the rest of the night off."

"I didn't want to take a chance," said Berube. "It was my call."

The Mississauga, Ont., native had 29 goals and 65 points in 80 games last season.

Forward Bobby McMann rejoined the Leafs at practice on Monday after missing Saturday's session on a maintenance day, according to Masters.

The 28-year-old forward had 15 goals and 24 points in 56 games last season.

Defenceman Brett Pesce did not travel with the team to Prague where they will take on the Buffalo Sabres to open the regular season on Oct. 4, according to team reporter Amanda Stein.

Pesce, 29, is still recovering from surgery to a fractured fibula that he sustained during last year's playoffs while a member of the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Devils signed Pesce to a six-year, $33 million deal at the beginning of the unrestricted free agency period.

Pesce had three goals and 13 points in 70 games last season with the Hurricanes.

The Devils used these lines during Monday's practice:

Meier - Hughes - Bratt

Tatar - Hischier - Mercer

Palat - Haula - Noesen

Cotter - Lazar - Bastian

Foote - Bowers - MacDermid

Dillon - Hamilton

Siegenthaler - Kovacevic

Casey - Nemec

White - DeSimone

Markstrom

Allen

Daws